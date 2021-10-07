Things to do: HarvestFest, Jurassic Empire Drive-thru, BKFC Fight Night and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.

Harvest Fest returns to the streets below Skypoint

Harvest Fest returns on Saturday Oct. 9 in downtown Billings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It celebrates the changing of the seasons with a rich diversity of arts and crafts, mums, pumpkins, face painting, baked goods, etc., and is free to attend for the community.

‘The Shining’ plays at Babcock Theater for two nights

The classic horror movie ‘The Shining’ will be available for viewing at Babcock Theater, 2810 ½ 2nd Ave. N., at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The film features a family staying at an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence.

Teepees will illuminate the horizon on Peets Hill, Bozeman