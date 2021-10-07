Things to do: HarvestFest, Jurassic Empire Drive-thru, BKFC Fight Night and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Harvest Fest returns to the streets below Skypoint
Harvest Fest returns on Saturday Oct. 9 in downtown Billings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It celebrates the changing of the seasons with a rich diversity of arts and crafts, mums, pumpkins, face painting, baked goods, etc., and is free to attend for the community.
‘The Shining’ plays at Babcock Theater for two nights
The classic horror movie ‘The Shining’ will be available for viewing at Babcock Theater, 2810 ½ 2nd Ave. N., at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The film features a family staying at an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence.
Teepees will illuminate the horizon on Peets Hill, Bozeman
Mountain Time Arts has commissioned seven illuminated teepees to be raised on the south end of Peets Hill from Oct. 8 to 18 in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day this year. The teepee lodges will be raised by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Pretty Shield Foundation. MTA is currently seeking volunteers interested in acting as guides during the day for the teepees. Those interested should sign up on MountainTimeArts.org/volunteer.
Oktoberfest celebration at Moose Lodge
The Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane, will host a German dinner served from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 8. Live music will be provided by Plugged Nickel. The dinner and dance costs $20. Attending only the dance costs $5. Pre-registration and payment requested by Connie at 406-245-4991.
Shen Yun 2021 performance at the Alberta Bair Theater
Shen Yun invites you to travel back to ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the art of classical Chinese dance on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Avenue North. Tickets are available at ShenYun.com/Billings.
Open Mic Night at The Garage
Open Mic Night returns from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 14. Free to attend and if you’re interested in a time slot, email Alex Bush at adbush82@gmail.com.
Supaman performance at Babcock Theater
Supaman’s one-of-a-kind presentation combines Native culture, comedy and urban hip-hop culture. The performance will be on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Babcock Theater, 2810 ½ 2nd Ave. N. Purchase tickets online at billingssymphony.org/.
Jurassic Empire Drive-thru at Rimrock Mall
The largest realistic Dinosaur Drive-thru event featuring more than 60 animatronic dinosaurs from the Jurassic to Ice Age periods will be at the Rimrock Mall, 300 S 24th St. W., Oct. 8 - 10 and Oct. 14 - 17. Weekdays are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Buy tickets at www.JurassicEmpire.com.
In This Moment and Black Veil Brides will perform at MetraPark
For the ‘In-Between Tour’, the bands In This Moment and Black Veil Brides will perform at MetraPark, 308 6th Ave. N., on Oct. 8 starting at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.MetraPark.com.
BKFC Fight Night at MetraPark
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is hosted by MetraPark, 308 6th Ave. N., on Oct. 9 starting at 6 p.m. Joe "Diesel" Riggs will face off with Melvin Guillard. For more information, visit www.MetraPark.com.
Other live music
The rock/punk/pop band Me and the Boys will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 at The Garage, 2123 1st Ave. N. Tickets are $10.
The Cimarron Band will be at the Levity Bar and Casino, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. Unit #8, on Friday Oct. 8 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Alberta Bair Theater presents ‘Spanish Nights’ on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The performance features guest conductor François López-Ferrer and guitarist Rafael Guirre. Tickets re available at albertabairtheater.org