Things to do: Holistic vendor show, yoga and live music

Psychic healing vendor show

The Holistic healing vendor show will be Saturday Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Ln. Vendors include reiki practitioners, intuitive readers, aura readers, palm readers, crystal sales, and other retail items. All ages are welcome.

Schoolhouse Rock at the Alberta Bair Theater

Schoolhouse Rock Live is the Emmy Award-winning 1970s cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math, civics and more through songs. Two showtimes are on Jan. 20, at 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m., at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N. Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets and more information.

Yoga at The Garage

Yoga For Athletes will be hosted at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., on Thursday Jan. 20 from 6-7 p.m. All levels are welcome, but be prepared to work. This session combines yoga, core work, mobility drills, Pilates, stretching and breath control. Cost is $5 at the door.

