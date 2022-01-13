 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things to do: Holistic vendor show, yoga and live music
Things to do: Holistic vendor show, yoga and live music

Psychic healing vendor show

The Holistic healing vendor show will be Saturday Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Ln. Vendors include reiki practitioners, intuitive readers, aura readers, palm readers, crystal sales, and other retail items. All ages are welcome.

Schoolhouse Rock at the Alberta Bair Theater

Schoolhouse Rock Live is the Emmy Award-winning 1970s cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math, civics and more through songs. Two showtimes are on Jan. 20, at 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m., at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N. Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets and more information.

Yoga

Yoga at The Garage

Yoga For Athletes will be hosted at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., on Thursday Jan. 20 from 6-7 p.m. All levels are welcome, but be prepared to work. This session combines yoga, core work, mobility drills, Pilates, stretching and breath control. Cost is $5 at the door.

And more music

The Cimarron Band will play at Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln., on Saturday Jan. 15 from 7-10 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Cost for dinner and dance is $15. Cost for the dance is $5 only. To register and pre-pay for the dinner, call 406-248-4991.

Repeat Offenders

Repeat Offenders will play at the Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N, on Saturday Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. This show is 21+. This event serves as the rescheduled date for tickets originally purchased for the Nov. 26 show. Tickets are $10 at ThePubStation.com.

Free Spirit - SOUL returns to Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Saturday Jan. 15 from 9-11 p.m. This is a nine piece soul, funk, blues and reggae band. All ages are welcome and there is no cover charge.

Dead Sky, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform at The Garage, 2123 First Ave N, on Saturday Jan. 15 from 7-9 p.m. $10 cover charge.

Williams

MJ Williams returns to Walkers Grill, 2700 First Ave. N., on Sunday Jan. 16 from 7-10 p.m. with jazz music. Williams is joined by local jazz players Erik Olson, Parker Brown and Bill Honaker. There is no cover charge.

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Yonder Mountain String Band and Buffalo Commons bring bluegrass music to the Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Friday Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 at ThePubStation.com. All ages are welcome to attend.

