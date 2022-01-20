Things to do: Melissa Cook book signing, Terry Virts at ABT, artistic workshops and live music

The Billings Wedding Fair returns to the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Ln., on Sunday Jan. 23 from 12-5 p.m. Various vendors will be featured to help with all of your wedding day needs. Register to participate for free at BillingsWeddingFair.com.

Kate Willett brings comedy to Billings

Kate Willett is known as a comedian, actress and writer providing smart and relatable feminist storytelling. She was recently hosted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has been featured on Netflix. She will perform on Thursday Jan. 27 at the Last Chance Pub & Cider, 2203 Montana Ave., starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and general admission is $20 at LastChanceCider.com/events.

Plant and seed swap event