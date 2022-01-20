Things to do: Melissa Cook book signing, Terry Virts at ABT, artistic workshops and live music

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Melissa Cook’s book signing
Melissa Cook will be signing copies of her book "The Call of the Last Frontier" at the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Saturday Jan. 22 from 1-2 p.m. The book details her adventures in remote Alaska over a twenty-year period. Learn more at BillingsLibrary.org.
Daniel Kessel light painting workshop
Learn the technique of light painting in Daniel Kessel’s workshop at AG Collective, 1702 First Ave. N, on Saturday Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. View his work examples on TikTok at @lightcrafter.artistry. Tickets are $350 and are available at AGCollectiveMT.square.site.
Pour painting class at Bitterroot
The studio class Pour Painting teaches the popular paint pouring technique across a 16x20 canvas included with the event ticket. Paint and supplies are also included. The class is Saturday Jan. 22 at Bitterroot Sip and Paint, 1238 Central Ave., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 at BitterrootSipandPaint.com.
Make a basket with Waddington class
Elizabeth Waddington hosts the A-tisket A-tasket I Can Make a Basket class at the Crooked Line Studio, 1206 4th St. West in Billings on Saturday Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring 8-12 wooden clothespins, an old towel and hand pruner or heavy scissors if you have a pair. If you don’t have those items, you can share those tools with classmates. Tickets are $65 and are available at CrookedLineStudio.com.
Personalize your bath salts with this workshop
Learn how to use essential oils to your advantage and create personalized bath salts with the Bath Salts Workshop hosted by Christa. The class takes place in the meeting room at Mazevo Coffee, 1405 28th Street West, on Saturday Jan. 22 from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite.com by searching Bath Salts Workshop.
Billings Wedding Fair at BHCC
The Billings Wedding Fair returns to the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Ln., on Sunday Jan. 23 from 12-5 p.m. Various vendors will be featured to help with all of your wedding day needs. Register to participate for free at BillingsWeddingFair.com.
Kate Willett brings comedy to Billings
Kate Willett is known as a comedian, actress and writer providing smart and relatable feminist storytelling. She was recently hosted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has been featured on Netflix. She will perform on Thursday Jan. 27 at the Last Chance Pub & Cider, 2203 Montana Ave., starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and general admission is $20 at LastChanceCider.com/events.
Plant and seed swap event
Bring your extra plants, seeds, cuttings, starts, pots, etc. that may need a new home. Don’t forget any tools you may need during the event. Join to trade, talk, learn and make friends while enjoying a beer or two on Thursday Jan. 27 at the HiVibery backroom in Kinesi Coaching Studios, 317 N. 13th ST, from 5-8 p.m.
National Geographic Live at the Alberta Bair Theater
Astronaut Terry Virts will discuss his perspective of the International Space Station where he installed the Cupola module that gave a 360-degree view from the station. Virts has taken more photographs than any astronaut before him. Virts will be at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N., on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.
And more live music
Texana brings a variety of classic rock, country and blues to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., on Friday Jan. 21 from 7-9 p.m. $5 cover charge at the door and all ages are welcome.
The Cimarron Band brings country music to the High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Ave., on both Friday and Saturday Jan. 21-22 from 9 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.
Blake Brightman will play her country music at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Saturday Jan. 22 from 9-11 p.m. All ages are welcome and there is no cover charge.
Zak Bracy and Evan O’Kelly will play popular cover songs and originals at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., on Saturday Jan. 22 from 7-9 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Air Supply brings soft rock to the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N., on Sunday Jan. 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.50 and are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.
Avatar brings heavy metal-n’-roll to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Saturday Jan. 29. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 and available at ThePubStation.com.