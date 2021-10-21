Things to do: National Geographic live, Purgatory, Haunted Escape Maze and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
'Buffalo Crossing' presented by Billings Symphony
The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale wraps up its month-long Native American celebration with "Buffalo Crossing: A Northern Cheyenne Experience" on Saturday at the Alberta Bair Theater, featuring traditional Native American dancing paired with symphonic works.
Co-producers Ruben Little Head Sr. and Douglas Scholfield will and emcee of the performance. The program includes a work by composer Ilse-Mari Lee, “The Yellowstone Suite,” a tone poem evoking the beauty, serenity, and timelessness of Yellowstone National Park, according to a press release. Little Head and Scholfield transform the identity of Native singing and dancing through each movement and provide the audiences with historical background.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and masks are required. For more information visit billingssymphony.org.
Ping Pong at the Garage
Free open play every Tuesday for Ping Pong at the Garage, 2123 First Avenue N., at 4 p.m.
Open Mic Poetry Jam at Craft Local
The Open Mic Poetry Jam returns to Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Tuesday Oct. 26 from 8 - 10 p.m. All ages are welcome. No cover charge.
HalloTeen Art Night at the Billings Public Library
A Halloween themed teen night full of arts and crafts will be hosted at the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room. All activities are free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 406-657-8258.
National Geographic Live at Alberta Bair Theater
National Geographic Live, a touring speaker series, will bring "Ocean Soul" with Brian Skerry to the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N., at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. Skerry is considered one of the leading underwater photographers in the world.
The production will include a live discussion with Skerry about the contents of his new book "Ocean Soul." Skerry, who dives eight months of the year, will share a look at some of the ocean’s apex predators, endangered wildlife, and more.
Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets.
Events at Moss Mansion
‘Haunted Escape Maze’ will open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30, and 31 at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. This is a Level 4 scare. Tickets are $10 at the gate, first come, first served with no presale.
‘Horror Theater - Mansion in the Woods’ will open at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30, and 31 at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division Street. This is a Level 3 scare. Tickets are $20 at the gate, first come, first served with no presale.
Events at MetraPark
Purgatory Halloween featuring nine Montana DJs at the Expo Center. The doors open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 with a show start time of 7:30 p.m. Must be 18+ to enter and 21 with ID to drink. Visit MetraPark.com for tickets.
Scarity Haunted House has quadrupled in size this year to 4,000 square feet at the Expo Center. Open on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Open Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is a separate event from Purgatory and tickets must be purchased separately. Visit MetraPark.com for tickets and more information.
More live music
Blue and Brews Open Jam kicks off with Adam Rutt at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 7 - 10 p.m.
The 7th Avenue Band will be at Bugz's Bar and Casino, 1341 Main St., for a Halloween party with drink specials and a costume contest Oct. 29 and 30. The band plays 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. both nights.
Live music at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N.
Repeat Offenders returns to The Garage on Oct. 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Terrapin Flyer will make their debut in Billings performing music of the Grateful Dead on Oct. 29 at The Garage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.