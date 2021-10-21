Things to do: National Geographic live, Purgatory, Haunted Escape Maze and more

HalloTeen Art Night at the Billings Public Library

A Halloween themed teen night full of arts and crafts will be hosted at the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room. All activities are free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 406-657-8258.

National Geographic Live at Alberta Bair Theater

National Geographic Live, a touring speaker series, will bring "Ocean Soul" with Brian Skerry to the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N., at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. Skerry is considered one of the leading underwater photographers in the world.

The production will include a live discussion with Skerry about the contents of his new book "Ocean Soul." Skerry, who dives eight months of the year, will share a look at some of the ocean’s apex predators, endangered wildlife, and more.

Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets.

Events at Moss Mansion

‘Haunted Escape Maze’ will open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30, and 31 at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. This is a Level 4 scare. Tickets are $10 at the gate, first come, first served with no presale.