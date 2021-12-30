Things to do: New Year's Eve parties, art classes, live music and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.

Rim Runners holds event at Riverfront Park

Ring in 2022 with the Yellowstone Rim Runners at their New Year’s Day run on Saturday Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. Meet at Riverfront Park, 7277-7337 State Secondary Hwy 416, by taking the second right after turning into the park. Gather at the picnic area with the stone fireplace. There are mostly dirt trails with few paved paths. Bring something to share for the potluck after the run. This event is free to attend.

New Year’s party at Youth Empowerment Program

The YEP New Year’s party is sponsored by The Spot Event Center, 1147 Grand Ave., on Friday Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. The cover charge is $10 per adult and $5 per child. The cover charge helps sponsor more kids and every door ticket is an entry for prize drawings during the event.

Trivia Night at Thirsty Street Garage