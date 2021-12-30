Things to do: New Year's Eve parties, art classes, live music and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Rim Runners holds event at Riverfront Park
Ring in 2022 with the Yellowstone Rim Runners at their New Year’s Day run on Saturday Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. Meet at Riverfront Park, 7277-7337 State Secondary Hwy 416, by taking the second right after turning into the park. Gather at the picnic area with the stone fireplace. There are mostly dirt trails with few paved paths. Bring something to share for the potluck after the run. This event is free to attend.
New Year’s party at Youth Empowerment Program
The YEP New Year’s party is sponsored by The Spot Event Center, 1147 Grand Ave., on Friday Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. The cover charge is $10 per adult and $5 per child. The cover charge helps sponsor more kids and every door ticket is an entry for prize drawings during the event.
Trivia Night at Thirsty Street Garage
Test your collection of random knowledge while having a drink with friends at Thirsty Street Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., on Wednesday Jan. 5 from 6-7 p.m. Six players per team and the top two teams receive prizes. This is a free recurring event every Wednesday. Every other week, proceeds during the game will be donated to Tumbleweed, a non-profit that provides services to runaway and homeless youths.
Events at Moss Mansion
Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Jan. 6 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Jan. 6 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Events at Bitterroot
The Fireworks studio class at Bitterroot, 1238 Central Ave., is on Friday Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. The class includes an 8x10 canvas along with the paint and supplies needed to complete the painting. Arrive ten minutes prior to check in. The fee is $17 and tickets are available at BitterrootSipandPaint.com.
The Cheers studio class at Bitterroot, 1238 Central Ave., is on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. The class includes a 16x20 canvas along with the paint and supplies needed to complete the painting. Arrive ten minutes prior to check in. The fee is $36 and tickets are available at BitterrootSipandPaint.com.
The Northern Lights studio class at Bitterroot, 1238 Central Ave., is on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. The class includes a 16x20 canvas along with the paint and supplies needed to complete the painting. Arrive ten minutes prior to check in. The fee is $36 and tickets are available at BitterrootSipandPaint.com.
Events at Art House Cinema
Belfast is a story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood in the late 1960s and is available to watch at the Art House Cinema, 109 N 30th St., from Dec. 31 until Jan. 8. Visit ArtHouseBillings.com for showtimes and tickets.
The Lost Daughter is about a college professor confronting her past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while vacationing in Italy. It’s available to watch at the Art House Cinema, 109 N 30th St., from Dec. 31 until Jan. 6. Visit ArtHouseBillings.com for showtimes and tickets.
And more live music
The Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers, Exit 53 bring bluegrass music to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Friday Dec. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at ThePubStation.com.
The Cimarron Band will play at the New Year’s Eve dance at the Homestead Inn, 16551 Iowa Ave. in Broadview, on Friday Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The 7th Avenue Band will play at Bugz’s, 1341 Main St, in the Heights on Friday Dec. 31 for the New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They return again on Jan. 1 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Crow Country bring their music to the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave., for a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws bring their music to Reno Club, 150 Calhoun Ln., on Dec. 31 beginning at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge.
The Johnny Dactyl band will play at the New Year’s eve celebration at Thirsty Street Brewing, 2123 First Ave. N., on Friday Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $15 and available online at ThirstyStreet.com/tickets.
The Cimarron Band will play for the Big Sky Polka Party at Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln, on Sunday Jan. 2 from 1:30-5 p.m.
Who We Are will play at This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway, on Wednesday Jan. 5 from 5:30-7 p.m.