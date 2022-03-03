Things to do: Nobuntu at ABT, Mike Thayer book signing, TobyMac tour at MetraPark and more live music

The Crucible at Moss Mansion

Taking place in Salem during the witch trials, the play is a fictionalized version of the trials and follows a group of young women who falsely accuse other villagers of witchcraft. The play is directed by Lexi Cooper and has multiple viewings. The next performance is March 5 from 6-9 p.m. at Moss Mansion, 914 Division Street. Tickets are $20 at MossMansion.com.

Church rummage sale at Salvation Army

Looking for a household item and want to help a charity? The Salvation Army, 2100 Sixth Ave N, will host a church rummage sale on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Author signing with Mike Thayer

Mike Thayer, an author of multiple middle grade series, will be signing books at the Billings Public Library, 510 N Broadway, on Saturday March 5 from 1-2 p.m. To learn more about the author and the event, visit BillingsLibrary.org.

Nobuntu a cappella quintet at ABT

The female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe called Nobuntu will perform traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro Jazz, and Gospel. The show will be at Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N, on Sunday March 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $37 and are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.

Book swap and beers at The Garage

Bring the books you’ve already read or been meaning to give away and swap them for a new read at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Monday March 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. Best sellers will be on the swap table and $1 of every drink goes to the Library Foundation.

TobyMac tour at MetraPark

There are still tickets to be claimed for the TobyMac Hits Deep Tour at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave N, on Tuesday March 8 at 7 p.m. There is a diverse lineup of Christian music artists for this tour. Tickets start at $10 at MetraPark.com.

Senior dance at the Columbia Club

The Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave., hosts the senior dance sponsored by the Billings Senior Citizen Inc. on Wednesday March 9 from 7-10 p.m. with live music from AI and Jerry Sargent Bros. The dance is open to all with a cover charge of $5 at the door.

And more live music

Toby Knapp will play Metal covers at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Friday March 4 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at ThirstyStreet.com/tickets.

Daniel Kosel brings his electric guitar and experimental voodoo to Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Friday March 4 from 9-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 by paying in store or Venmo @kirksgrocery.

The Cimarron Band brings country music to the High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Ave., on both March 4-5 from 9 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.

Free Spirit SOUL will play its classic rock songs to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Saturday March 5 starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at ThirstyStreet.com/tickets.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl will bring their countrified jazz to Walkers Grill, 2700 First Ave. N, on Sunday March 6 from 7-10 p.m.

Michael Charles brings his guitar performance to the High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Ave., on Wednesday March 9 from 6:30-9 p.m. There is no cover charge.

The Alex Nauman Trio will bring their original music to Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Thursday March 10 from 7-9 p.m. All ages are welcome and there is no cover charge.

