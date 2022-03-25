Things to do: ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show, magic at ABT and lots of movies

Lots of fun this week in and around Billings. Here's a rundown.

The ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show at Kirks' Grocery

Host Nicholas Rogers brings a variety and comedy spectacular to Kirks' Grocery on Friday, March 25 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

'Ted K' at Art House Cinema and Pub

Sharlto Copley ("District 9") plays the infamous Unabomber in this thriller, shot in and around Lincoln, MT. Showtimes throughout the week, check arthousebillings.com for more information and exact times.

Couples Clue at the Moss Mansion

Have a night of murder and mayhem at Billings' most historic landmark. Tickets are $60 per couple, and available at mossmansion.com. Game rules start at 7 p.m., points are tallied and snacks and drinks are served around 8:30 p.m.

Music of Sammy Nestico at the Babcock

Presented by Billings Symphony, The Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective and MSUB Assistant Professor of Music Scott Jeppesen will perform the music of Sammy Nestico, who composed and arranged some of the biggest hits of the jazz age, including songs for Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Sarah Vaughan. Concert is Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at the Babcock Theatre. Tickets are $20 for students and $40 for everyone else, and available at billingssymphony.org.

"X" at Art House Cinema and Pub

Written, directed and edited by horror icon Ti West ("The House of the Devil," "The Innkeepers"), this film follows a group of young filmmakers making an adult film in rural Texas in 1979. Hi-jinks ensue. Showtimes throughout the week, check arthousebillings.com for more information and exact times.

Struggle Jennings at Pub Station Taproom

Rapper Struggle Jennings will play Billings on Wednesday, March 30 at the Pub Station Taproom with support from Caitlynne Curtis, A Killer’s Confession and Brianna Harness. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 and available at thepubstation.com.

'Crossroads' at the Babcock

Celebrate Britney Spears being freed from her conservatorship with the 20th anniversary of this nostalgic classic. Showing at the Babcock Theatre at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets range from $6-$8 and are available at arthousebillings.com/crossroads.

The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! at Alberta Bair Theater

This family friendly magic show is coming to Billings for one night only on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. Bill Blagg's approach to magic leans into audience participation, leading to an exciting show that USA today called "unbelievable," and the Chicago Tribune dubbed "absolutely incredible." Tickets are $20 and $32, with $10 tickets for students, and are available at the ABT Box Office and albertabairtheater.org.

Tyler Murphy art demonstration at Billings Public Library

Local artist Tyler Murphy is coming to the Billings Library Community Room from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. He'll share his techniques for creating the Montana landscapes he's known for. The event is the first in a series called Art by Billings Public Library, or "artxbpl," which aims to showcase Billings area artists. For more info, call the library at (406) 657-8258 or email refdesk@billingsmt.gov.

'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' at the Babcock

Andrew Dominick's 2007 neo-revisionist western is essential, one of the great movies of this century. Shot by Roger Deakins and starring Brad Pitt and a host of soon to be superstars highlighted by Casey Affleck, Jeremy Renner and Sam Rockwell, it'll be necessary viewing in 4K on the big screen. Showing at the Babcock Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. Tickets range from $6-$8 and are available at arthousebillings.com/jessejames.

'Overabundance' closing reception at Northcutt Steele Gallery

"Overabundance," an exhibition of ceramic work by Maura Wright and YehRim Lee comes to an end with a closing reception on Thursday, March 31 from 5-7 p.m., with an artist talk at 6 p.m. The exhibition has been at the Northcutt Steele Gallery at MSU Billings since March 3. The gallery is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., and by appointment.

Corb Lund at the Pub Station Ballroom

Canadian country troubadour Corb Lund and his backing band the Hurtin' Albertans will play the Pub Station Ballroom with Lauren Morrow on Friday, April 1. The all ages show will have doors at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $34 and are available at the Pub Station Taproom, at (919) 653-0443 or online at thepubstation.com.

'The Godfather' at the Babcock

Catch this small, underground, rarely discussed 1972 crime drama starring unknowns Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan and Diane Keaton. Rumor is it's pretty good. The Babcock Theatre will be showing the all new 4K remastered version on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $6-$8 and are available at arthousebillings.com/godfather.

And more live music

The Buster Parks Band plays Craft Local on Friday, March 25 from 9-11 p.m. No cover.

A solo performance from Ryan Supola at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Friday, March 25 from 7-9 p.m.

Willy G & The Smack will play songs and improvisations at Kirks' Grocery on Friday, March 25 from 9-10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

The 7th Avenue Band will be at High Horse Saloon & Eatery Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. both nights. This weekend is Becky's last shows with us, so please join us to wish her well and help us celebrate her time with us. Cheers to you, Becky!

On Saturday, March 26, the Ryan Acker Trio will play Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage from 7-10 p.m.

A noise bill featuring Brandon Wald, Viator, Maraud and PCRV will perform at Kirks' Grocery on Saturday, March 25 from 7-9 p.m. $10 tickets.

