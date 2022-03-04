Things to do: Plays, dances and even a spelling bee

This week is full of things to do in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of local happenings.

Free admission at Yellowstone Art Museum

From 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, the admission to the Yellowstone Art Museum will be free in honor of First Friday.

'La Fée Verte' performance at NOVA

This play revolves around a struggling poet and his brother, a priest with a secret. Performances at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts are March 4-6 and 11-13. Friday and Saturday viewings start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.NovaBillings.org.

'The Batman' at Babcock

Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves' gritty take on the Caped Crusader. Showtimes throughout the weekend, check arthousebillings.com for more information and exact times.

'The Crucible' at Moss Mansion

The Moss Mansion will be turned into colonial-era Massachusettes for the staging of Arthur Miller's classic play about the Salem Witch Trials. Performances are on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 from 7-9:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 6 from 5-7:30 p.m., with performances next weekend, as well. Presented by Backyard Theatre. Tickets are $20 and available at www.ticketsource.us/Backyardtheatre.

Dinner and dance at Moose Lodge

Enjoy music from Crow Country and a dinner of chicken strips or shrimp, fires and coleslaw at the Moose Lodge at 131 Calhoun Lane from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Cost is $10. Pre-register and pre-pay by calling 406-248-4991 and leaving a message.

Oscar Nominated Shorts at Art House Cinema and Pub

Be the envy of your Oscar party by being the only person in the room who actually saw the short films up for awards. Live action and annimation shorts will be shown on Friday adn the weekend, with documentary shorts showing during the week. Check arthousebillings.com for more information and times.

Yellowstone County Spelling Bee at MSUB

36 spelling champions from 24 schools will be compete to be one of the five champions who will advance to the Treasure State Spelling Bee in Bozeman. Bee begins at 9 a.m. on Sarturday, March 5 at Montana State University Billings' Petro Theatre.

NOBUNTU at Alberta Bair

This female quintet from Zimbabwe are renowned for their a cappella performances that blend traditional Zimbabwean songs with afro jazz and gospel. They perform at the Alberta Bair Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $17 for students and $37 for everyone else.

Book Swap and Beers at Thirsty Street Brewing

Put on by the Billings Public Library Foundation, this event at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage combines two favorite passions: Great books and even better beer. On Monday, March 7, from 5:30-7 p.m,. one dollar of every drink sold goes to the Library Foundation. Bring some literary favorites, or just some books you've been meaning to part with, and replace them with fresh, exciting reads.

TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour at MetraPark

With nearly a decade of history, Hits Deep has become one of the largest annual events in the Christian music genre. The show is on Tuesday, March 8th starting at 7 p.m. at MetraPark. Tickets start at $10 and are available at www.MetraPark.com.

Senior dance at the Columbia Club

The Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave., hosts the senior dance sponsored by the Billings Senior Citizen Inc. on Wednesday, March 9 from 7-10 p.m. with live music from AI and Jerry Sargent Bros. The dance is open to all, with a cover charge of $5 at the door.

And more live music

The Cimarron Band brings country music to the High Horse Saloon on both Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 from 9 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.

There are two opportunities to catch Cole Decker's unique blend of traditional country and southern rock. He'll be at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery on Friday, March 4 from 7-9 p.m., and at Cameron Records on Saturday, March 5 from 7-8 p.m.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl will perform countrified jazz with a quick wit and retro style at Walkers Grill on Sunday, March 6 from 7-10 p.m.

Michael Charles brings his guitar performance to the High Horse Saloon on Wednesday, March 9 from 6:30-9 p.m. There is no cover charge.

