Things to do: Rastrelli Cello Quartet, wine dinner, concerts and more live music

Behind the Lights dance concert at Babcock

The dance concert Behind the Lights is a cabaret of modern and contemporary. The live performance has three showings at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 ½ Second Ave. N, on Friday Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and again on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are available at ArtHouseBillings.com.

'The Worst Person in the World' at Art House

Chronicling four years in the life of Julie, The Worst Person in the World examines one woman’s quest for love and meaning in the modern world. Directed by Joachim Trier and actors include Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum. For tickets and the list of showtimes, visit ArtHouseBillings.com.

Rastrelli Cello Quartet at ABT

The four cellists of Rastrelli Cello Quartet will perform at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N, on Wednesday Feb. 23 from 7:30-10 p.m. The Rastrelli Cello Quartet has recorded eight CDs to date, which present diverse styles of music. Tickets start at $37 and are available online at AlbertaBairTheater.org or at the ABT Box Office M-F 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids ‘Glitter It’ art class at Kirks’ Grocery

Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., will have a kids art class involving everything glitter on Tuesday Feb. 22 from 4-5 p.m. Mary Serbe will be the host. Register in advance by sending $12 on Venmo to @kirksgrocery or stop by to pay. Ages 6-12 are recommended.

Wine dinner at The Fieldhouse

James Rahn discusses wine during the evening as a four course dinner is served with James Rahn Winery selections. This event is at The Fieldhouse, 2601 Minnesota Ave., on Thursday Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $65 and available at TheFieldhouseMT.com.

Harry Potter Mysteries at Moss Mansion

Hunt for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch in this Harry Potter Mysteries series hosted at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division ST. There are two events; Saturday Feb. 19 from 4-6 p.m. and Friday Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

International Guitar Night tour at ABT

The International Guitar Night is hosted by Lulo Reinhardt, who is joined by Luca Stricagnoli from Italy, Thu Le from Vietnam, and Jim Kimo from Hawaii. They will perform at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N, on Saturday Feb. 26 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.

Night Ranger set Alberta Bair date

Platinum-selling rock band Night Ranger is set to perform in Billings Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., June 1 in the Alberta Bair Theater.

Reserved-seating tickets are priced between $59.50 and $39.50, plus any applicable service fee.

Night Ranger 12th studio album, "ATBPO” (which stands for And The Band Played On), an ode to making music during the Covid era was released in August 2021. The band began writing the album in early 2020, amid the rise of the global pandemic. After narrowing down the song selection and tightening them up to their well-known rock ‘n roll sound, the band hit the studio, although separately, due to the times we are in. Throughout ATBPO we hear Night Ranger continuing their hot streak that kicked off with 2011's "Somewhere In California". Ten years on, and two highly acclaimed albums later, "High Road" and "Don't Let Up", the band's latest studio work shows them still burning with that high octane hard rock energy. Night Ranger has always had a knack for killer melodies, intricate instrumentation, and captivating lyrics; ATBPO delivers all of that and more.

Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds one billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era.

Night Ranger have earned widespread recognition that includes both multi-platinum and gold album status all while leaving their indelible mark on the music industry with a long list of songs such as "Sister Christian,” "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," "When You Close YourEyes,” the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock In America," along with "Sentimental Street,” "Goodbye,” "Sing Me Away," and "Four in the Morning."

And more live music

The Cimarron Band brings country music to the Squire Lounge, 1525 Broadwater Ave., on both Feb. 18-19 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Rimrock Hot Club will be live at Walkers, 2700 First Ave. N., on Sunday Feb. 20 from 7-10 p.m. This event is free to attend.

Soulfly will play at the Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Thursday Feb. 24 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at ThePubStation.com/events.

Panther Car and Epitome J will play at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Friday Feb. 25 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be paid at the store or by Venmo @kirksgrocery.

The Waiting, a Bozeman band that focuses on Tom Petty’s music, will play at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N, on Friday Feb. 25 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 at PubStation.com.

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk will perform at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., on Friday Feb. 25 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets start at $7 and are available at ThirstyStreet.com/tickets.

Renegades will perform an evening tribute to Rage Against the Machine at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N, on Saturday Feb. 26 from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $20 at PubStation.com.

