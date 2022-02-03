Things to do: Rob Schneider tour, Couple's Clue event, burlesque show and live music

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.

Rob Schneider tour at ABT

Rob Schneider, an accomplished actor and comedian, will perform at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N, on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.

MSUB Jazz Fest set for Feb. 4

Montana State University Billings will host its annual Jazz Festival Concert on Friday Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in Petro Theatre on MSUB’s campus. The concert will feature the MSUB Jazz Band and guest artist Camille Thurman, renowned saxophonist, vocalist, and composer, and Jamie Hovorka, top touring and recording Los Angeles trumpeter. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to those with a valid MSUB ID.

All Montana college, high school, and junior high jazz ensembles are invited to participate in the Jazz Festival and Concert. Leading up to the concert, highly experienced musicians will hold music clinics covering improvisation, instrumental, and music production for students across the state. The festival is non-competitive and is focused on education and nurturing the love of music.

Kirks’ small works opening

This group exhibition will feature artistic work under 12” on Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Artists include Chris Alveshere, Suny Stone Ballou, Courtney Blazon, Becca DeMeyer, Emily Davidson, Jane Waggoner Deschner, Todd Forsgren, Stephen Glueckert, Marta Goodman, and more.

Screen printing with Shane de Leon

Over a two-day period, learn to design your print, prep your screen, and create multiple prints on paper and shirts. The class is Feb. 7-8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Tickets are $60 and can be paid in person or by using Venmo to kirksgrocery.

Couple’s Clue event at Moss Mansion

Make it a night of murder and mayhem with your partner in crime at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division ST, on Feb. 10 from 7-9 p.m. Reservations are $60 per couple for this special Valentine’s Couple’s Clue and are available at MossMansion.com.

Billings Best Burlesque at Loft Dance Club

The XOXO Valentine’s Day burlesque show at Loft Dance Club, 1123 First Ave. N, features the Billings Best Burlesque. The doors open on Friday Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 online at www.BillingsBestBurlesque.com.

The Vote performance at NOVA

The Vote, written by local playwright DeLaney Hardy Ray, presents Jeannette Rankin’s initial days in office as Montana’s congresswoman. Being the first woman to ever serve in a national office Ms. Rankin, a fiery and independent woman, was forward thinking in her views on women’s issues, war, and social responsibility. The first of six viewings is on Friday Feb. 4 at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave., from 7:30-9 p.m. Tickets are available at www.NovaBillings.org.

Senior dance at the Columbia Club

The Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave., hosts the senior dance sponsored by the Billings Senior Citizen Inc. on Wednesday Feb. 9 from 7-10 p.m. with live music from The Cimarron Band. The dance is open to all with a cover charge of $5 at the door.

"Choir of Man" show coming to ABT

Alberta Bair Theater presents the worldwide smash hit "The Choir of Man" on Friday Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

"The Choir of Man" offers 90 minutes of entertainment. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, "The Choir of Man" has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance, and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to the local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action.

"The Choir of Man" continues to enjoy mass appeal by audiences of all ages by celebrating music by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. The all-European cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring there is something for everyone in this show.

"The Choir of Man" comes from the creative minds of Andrew Kay (Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked, and the award-winning North by Northwest) and Nic Doodson (The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys).

Tickets start at $37 for adults and $25 for students, plus additional non-refundable fees, and may be purchased at the ABT Box Office at 2801 Third Ave. North and by phone 406-256-6052, M-F 10-5 and Saturdays 10-2, and on the ABT website AlbertaBairTheater.org.

And more live music

The Cimarron Band will play at Levity Bar & Casino, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. Unit B, on both Feb. 4-5 from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Jackson Holte will play at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Friday Feb. 4 from 7-9 p.m. No cover charge.

Rookie Card will play at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minneosta Ave., on Saturday Feb. 5 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be paid in person or by Venmo to kirksgrocery.

