Things to do: Rubber Duck Regatta, a Musselshell School matinee and live music

'Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini' at Billings Symphony

Gabriela Martinez performs Rachmaninoff's popular 'Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini' at the Billings Symphony, 2820 2nd Ave. N., on Saturday Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Martinez is establishing a reputation on both the national and international stages for the lyricism of her playing, her compelling interpretations, and her elegant stage presence. Tickets are available through BSOC.org or the Alberta Bair Theater.

Matinee performance set for Musselshell School

'Every Little Crook and Nanny' will be performed by the Illustrious Musselshell Players at the Musselshell School, 100 S Musselshell Rd., on Sunday Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. No reservation is required and tickets are $10 at the door. Coffee and cookies will be served after the performance. For more information, visit www.MusselshellSchool.com.

25th Rubber Duck Regatta to be held at ZooMontana