Things to do: Rubber Duck Regatta, a Musselshell School matinee and live music

There's plenty to check out in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Elks Lodge to host the Cimarron Band
The Cimarron Band will play at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. Stop in for the festive dance music on Friday Sept. 24 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thirsty Street Brewing Co. hosts music at The Garage
Thirsty Street Brewing Co at The Garage, 2123 1st Ave. N., will host Quiet Coyote on Sept. 24 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Free Spirit Soul on Sept. 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10 at the door.
Kirks' Grocery hosts 3rd anniversary party
Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., celebrates its third anniversary with a party. Whether you are a Kirks' old-timer or new to the scene, come on Friday Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for music, live painting, and more. Items will be raffled by Shane de Leon, Sean Chandler, Suny Stone Ballou, and more. The featured 'Quick Draw' artists are Emily Davidson and Matthew O'Brien.
Crow Country Band playing Anipro and Elks Lodge
The Crow Country Band will play at Anipro Event Center, 2878 MT-78, on Saturday Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. They will also perform at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave., on Sunday Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
'Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini' at Billings Symphony
Gabriela Martinez performs Rachmaninoff's popular 'Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini' at the Billings Symphony, 2820 2nd Ave. N., on Saturday Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Martinez is establishing a reputation on both the national and international stages for the lyricism of her playing, her compelling interpretations, and her elegant stage presence. Tickets are available through BSOC.org or the Alberta Bair Theater.
Matinee performance set for Musselshell School
'Every Little Crook and Nanny' will be performed by the Illustrious Musselshell Players at the Musselshell School, 100 S Musselshell Rd., on Sunday Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. No reservation is required and tickets are $10 at the door. Coffee and cookies will be served after the performance. For more information, visit www.MusselshellSchool.com.
25th Rubber Duck Regatta to be held at ZooMontana
The 25th anniversary Rubber Duck Regatta will be held at ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Rd., on Sunday Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ducks are available at local Credit Unions or online at www.BigSkySeniorServices.org. Bring your duck with you to get into the zoo free or buy a duck at the gate. All funding received from the Regatta will benefit the Prevention of Elder Abuse (PEA).
Barbara Dobesh will be remembered at a hymn-fest recital
The life of Barbara Dobesh, celebrated Billings organist, will be remembered at a hymn-fest recital on Sunday Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational U.C.C., 210 N. 27th St.. The recital is free and open to the public. Masks and distancing are required. Singers wishing to participate will rehearse at 2:30 p.m. in the Choir Room at the church.