Things to do: Steven Rinella, 'Twilight Tones,' Arbor Day tree giveaway and more

Another array of wonderful Billings-area events is coming up. Here's a rundown:

TAIKOPROJECT at the Alberta Bair Theater

TAIKOPROJECT aims to reinvigorate the Japanese percussion art and blend traditional style with innovative and fresh aesthetics. They'll perform at the Alberta Bair Theater on Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and available at albertabairtheater.org.

Puddle of Mudd and Gilda House at the Pub Station

Long-standing rock stalwarts Puddle of Mudd will bring the heat to the Pub Station Ballroom on Friday, April 29. Billings rock band Gilda House will open. Doors are at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., general admission tickets are $29.50 and available at thepubstation.com.

Jacket Jambalaya at Craft Local

Montana State University Billings' music department is putting on this Cajun-themed fundraiser, with appearances from MSUB Jazz Band and Chamber Ensemble. Music starts at 7:30 on Friday, April 29. $25 admission includes the concert and two drinks, and reservations are available at (406) 567-2350.

'Twilight Tones' and 'Opera: A History' at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

This "double feature" combines an original, humorous short in the style of “The Twilight Zone” and a series of pieces sung by incredible local talent portraying opera through the ages. Performances on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are between $10-$21 and available at novabillings.org.

Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

On Friday, April 29 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., the Yellowstone Conservation District is providing free trees to Yellowstone County residents in celebration of Arbor Day. 475 individually bagged trees will be given away in the parking lot next to Yellowstone Winery and Cellars at 1335 Holiday Circle. In case of rain, enter the on-property warehouse.

Thresh: 'Storytelling Through Art and Dance' at the Yellowstone Art Museum

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, choreographer and dancer Preeti Vasudevan will perform “Storytelling through Art and Dance” with students from Lame Deer High School at the Yellowstone Art Museum. The performance is part of "First Voices," a larger project that Vasudevan is working on with students from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Event qill conclude with a Q&A with special guest Misty Kuhl, Director of Indian Affairs at MSU.

P.E.A.K.S. Style Show and Dessert

Billings non-profit P.E.A.K.S. are holding this fundraiser on Saturday, April 30 at St. Bernard Church on 226 Wicks Ln. Event is at 1 p.m., with doors at 12:15 p.m. The theme of the style show is "Run for the Roses," and the fashions were provided by the Montana Dress Co. Tickets are $25 with reserved seating, call Rose at (406) 697-1098 or Nedra at (406) 252-8884. All money raised with help cancer patients in treatment.

Erik Olson Organ Trio at Art House Cinema and Pub

Billings based jazz pianist is bringing this night of "soul jazz" to the Art House on Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Featuring Bill Honaker on drums and Craig Hall on guitar. Tickets are $25 and available at arthousebillings.com/erikolson.

MeatEater Live with Steven Rinella and Friends at the Alberta Bair Theater

The cast of the hugely popular MeatEater Podcast will take the Alberta Bair stage on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. Headlined by host Steven Rinella, who is releasing a new book, the MeatEater crew will share outdoors lessons and hold a trivia contest. Each ticket holder gets a signed copy of the book. Tickets are $33, $50 and $65 and available at albertabairtheater.org.

Texas Hippie Coalition at the Pub Station

This metal band hails from, you guessed it, Texas, and they'll be bringing those southern grooves to Billings on Thursday, May 5 at the Pub Station Taproom. Doors are at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20 general admission tickets are available at thepubstation.com.

And more live music

There will be a dance with music from Crow Country at the Moose Lodge on 131 Calhoun Ln. on Friday, April 29. Dance is from 6-10 p.m. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and hot dogs with fries will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost is $10.

Cimarron Band will be play the Rotary Club fundraiser at the Northern Hotel on Friday, April 29th from 6-9 p.m.

On Saturday, April 30, The Cimarron Father Daughter Duo will be at the Levity Bar and Casino from 7:30 p.m to 10:30 p.m.

Montana poet/guitarist Daniel Kosel plays Craft Local from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Jonah Morsette brings killer guitar and sweet vocals to Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on Saturday, April 30 from 7-9 p.m.

Bozeman five-piece Not James Taylor will be at Craft Local on Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m.

