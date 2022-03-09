Things to do: 'The Crucible,' John Williams tribute and lots of live music

Another packed week of events in and around Billings is underway. Here are some highlights.

'The Batman' at Babcock Theatre

Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves' gritty take on the Caped Crusader. Showtimes throughout the weekend, check arthousebillings.com for more information and exact times.

Chris Warren at Carbon County Museum

Local author Chris Warren will discuss his book "Earnest Hemingway in the Yellowstone High Country" at the Carbon County Museum at 224 N. Broadway Ave. in Red Lodge at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11. He'll talk about the book, his process, and Red Lodge's role in Hemingway's work. Free and open to the public.

'The Crucible' at Moss Mansion

The Moss Mansion will be turned into colonial-era Massachusetts for this staging of Arthur Miller's classic play about the Salem Witch Trials. Performances on Friday, March 11 and Saturday March 12, both from 7-9:30 p.m. Presented by Backyard Theatre. Tickets are $20 and available at ticketsource.us/Backyardtheatre.

All Student Art Show at Ryniker-Morrison Gallery

Rocky Mountain College's on-site art gallery will introduce its annual All Student Art Show on Friday, March 11 from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Exhibition is on display until April 14. The gallery is the in the Technology Building on Rocky Mountain College's campus.

'La Fée Verte' performance at NOVA

This play revolves around a struggling poet and his brother, a priest with a secret,. Performances at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts are March 11-13. Friday and Saturday viewings start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit novabillings.org.

Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws at the Garage

Catch some rock and roll from the excellently named Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws at Thirsty Street at the Garage on Saturday, March 12. Support from Becky Clark. Taproom opens at 5 p.m., with doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 day of show, and are available at thirstystreet.com/tix.

May the Score Be With You: The Music of John Williams Alberta Bair Theater

The Billings Symphony presents this show celebrating the legendary composer John Williams, whose 50-year career includes "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones" and the "Harry Potter" series. Performances are Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $18-$63, plus fees, and are available at albertabairtheater.org.

'Cyrano' at Art House Cinema and Pub

Joe Wright ("Atonement," "Darkest Hour") directed this latest adaptation of Edmond Rostand's 19th century play "Cyrano de Bergerac." Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr., and nominated for Best Costume Design at the Oscars. Showtimes throughout the week, check arthousebillings.com for more information and exact times.

Amateur radio license class at United Way

Achieve an Amateur Radio License with help from this class. With a license, one can operate a ham radio and communicate with people all over the world. The class will be at the United Way of Yellowstone County at 2173 Overland Ave., from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Class is free, FCC Exam fee is $15.

News literary workshop for teens at Billings Public Library

Library Director Gavin Woltijer will lead a discussion about media's effect on our daily lives and how to spot trustworthy information. Open to all 6th-12th graders, free of charge, with free pizza. Program will be in the Library Tech Lab on Tuesday, March 15, from 4-5 p.m. Registration encouraged, but walk-ins welcome, visit billingslibrary.org for more.

National Geographic Live: Untamed with Filipe DeAndrade at Alberta Bair Theater

The star of Nat Geo's digital series "Untamed" will talk about finding your passion in life and living with intent. And he'll bring plenty of animals along to help tell the story. Show is Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 for students and $37 for everyone else, plus fees, and available at albertabairtheater.org.

Owl Prowl at Montana Audubon Center

This family event will start with an overview of the owls that live in the area, and features a hike to look and listen for them. Bring a mask and boots. Meet at the Audubon Center at 7026 South Billings Blvd. on Friday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 for members, $10 for non-members and free for children under 12. Pre-register at eventbrite.com.

And more live music

Billings musician Tim Nordstrom plays Craft Local on Friday, March 11. Music starts at 7 p.m. No cover, all ages welcome.

The 7th Avenue Band is returning to the Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 12 from 7-11 p.m.

Billings country band Cimarron will play live dance music for the Fireman's Ball at the Roundup Community Center at 700 Third St. W. in Roundup on Saturday, March 12 from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Counting Coup bring their soulful twang to Craft Local on Saturday, March 12 from 9-11 p.m. No cover, all ages welcome.

Irish swagger band McShane Anthem bring the St. Paddy's spirit to Craft Local on Thursday, March 17. No cover for this all ages show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0