Things to do: The Nutcracker, Gun Show, Billings Youth Orchestra and more

Join Stephanie Nymeyer for a two-hour class on the ritual uses of herbs and essential oils at Barjon’s Books and Curiosities, 223 N. 29th St., on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. Sign up online for $35 at BarjonsBooks.com.

Billings Youth Orchestra at the Lincoln Center

A live concert will be held at the Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St., on Sunday Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. by the Billings Youth Orchestra. The Preludio Strings, conducted by Barb Kirk, will kick off the concert. The Concert Orchestra and the Young Artists are directed by Lindsey Selman. The Repertory Strings are directed by Randy Tracy. A suggested donation of $10 per person will be accepted at the door.

The Nutcracker performance at Alberta Bair Theater

This lighthearted interpretation of a holiday classic is performed by the San Diego Ballet Company at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N, twice on Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. and once on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets and more information.

Author Janet Fox to sign books at Wheatgrass Books