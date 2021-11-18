Things to do: The Nutcracker, Gun Show, Billings Youth Orchestra and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Thanksgiving dinner at Moose Lodge
The Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane, will host a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 19 from 6-7 p.m. for $15. Call 406-245-4991 if attending the dinner. Live music is provided by Danny Fitterer and Jim Baum from 7-10 p.m.
Munchkin Booty Board Game Demo
A demo and open gaming of the award-winning Munchkin Booty by Steve Jackson Games will be at KAB Sports Cards and Collectibles, 2059 Broadwater Ave. STE C., on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. Free promo items will be available as well as additional games to learn and enjoy. The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, call (406) 259-8698.
Miss Massive Snowflake show at Kirks’ Grocery
The band will be playing as a trio featuring Shane de Leon, Ty Herman, and Riley Kriskovich at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., for an inside show on Nov. 19 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or by Venmo to kirksgrocery.
Class offered on uses of herbs and essential oils
Join Stephanie Nymeyer for a two-hour class on the ritual uses of herbs and essential oils at Barjon’s Books and Curiosities, 223 N. 29th St., on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. Sign up online for $35 at BarjonsBooks.com.
Billings Youth Orchestra at the Lincoln Center
A live concert will be held at the Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St., on Sunday Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. by the Billings Youth Orchestra. The Preludio Strings, conducted by Barb Kirk, will kick off the concert. The Concert Orchestra and the Young Artists are directed by Lindsey Selman. The Repertory Strings are directed by Randy Tracy. A suggested donation of $10 per person will be accepted at the door.
The Nutcracker performance at Alberta Bair Theater
This lighthearted interpretation of a holiday classic is performed by the San Diego Ballet Company at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N, twice on Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. and once on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets and more information.
Author Janet Fox to sign books at Wheatgrass Books
Wheatgrass Books, 120 N. Main, will host a book signing and children's activities on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Janet Fox, author of "Carry Me Home." Children are invited to make paper cranes and blessing bags to be given to the Livingston’s Warming Shelter. Donations of the following may be made for the blessing bags and dropped off at Wheatgrass Books by Nov. 24: socks, hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, granola bars. For questions, contact Lisa at 406-224-4510.
Tawny McVay book signing at Barjon’s Books
Tawny McVay, author of ‘Since We Woke Up’ will be signing copies of her book at Barjon’s Books and Curiosities, 223 N. 29th St., on Saturday Nov. 27 from 1-3 p.m. The book is a tale of how two people blaze their own path by living tiny across America.
Events at Babcock Theatre
Labyrinth plays Nov. 19-20 at 7 p.m. at Babcock Theatre, 2810 ½ Second Ave. N. 16-year-old Sarah is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her brother Toby when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth.
House of Gucci plays Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Babcock Theatre. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see how far a family will go for control.
Events at ArtHouse Cinema and Pub
The Rescue plays on Sunday Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at ArtHouse Cinema and Pub, 109 N. 30th St. The enthralling, against-all-odds story of twelve boys and their coach rescued from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand.
The French Dispatch plays on Nov. 19-20 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 3:30 p.m. at ArtHouse Cinema and Pub. A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch Magazine.
The Power of the Dog plays on Wednesday Nov. 24 at 8:30 p.m. at ArtHouse Cinema and Pub, 109 N. 30th St. When rancher Phil Burbank’s brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
Events at MetraPark
The Gun Show will be during varying hours from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 with $7 admission. Visit MetraPark.com for more information.
More live music
Addison Lee Thompson brings honky tonk to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Friday Nov. 19 from 8-10 p.m. Admission is $10.
Rock and roll band Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws are scheduled to play at the Pub Station, 2502 First Avenue N., on Friday Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at ThePubStation.com.
Brad Welbes brings acoustic rock, blues, and country to Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Friday Nov. 19 from 7-9 p.m. No cover charge.
Folk rock band Counting Coup plays at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Friday Nov. 19 from 9-11 p.m. No cover charge.
The 7th Avenue Band will play at The Squire Lounge and Casino on Nov. 19-20 starting at 8:30 p.m.
The Lightbox Songwriter Sessions by Wes Urbaniak returns to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Saturday Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.
Sofia will play unique covers at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Saturday Nov. 20 from 7-9 p.m. No cover charge.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will play in the Eagle Mount Billings Concert on Wednesday Nov. 24 at the Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 at ThePubStation.com.
Ryan Supola will play at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Friday Nov. 26 from 7-9 p.m.
Award-winning singer songwriter Bryan Ragsdale plays music with his 13-year-olds King and Jo at the Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Saturday Nov. 27 from 7-9 p.m.
Tickets are on sale Nov. 19 for Joyce from the Future, Hey ILY, and Rookie Card at the Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 at ThePubStation.com or by calling (919) 653-0443.
Tickets are on sale Nov. 19 for the Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers, Exit 53 performing at the Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance at ThePubStation.com and at the door. General admission is 21+.
Tickets are on sale Nov. 19 for the Gilda House performance at the Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and in Red Lodge, 19 N Broadway, on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance for each show or $37 for both shows. On sale at ThePubStation.com or by calling (919) 653-0443.