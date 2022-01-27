Things to do: YVAS workshop, artistic classes and live music

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Sticker Castles with Marilu
Children ages 6-12 will use stickers to create castles based on the art of Mary Blair. The class will be overseen by Marilu Metherell at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Tuesday Feb. 1 from 4-5 p.m. Register in advance. Venmo $12 to @kirksgrocery or stop by in person to pay.
Groundhog Day at Babcock
The Groundhog Day movie featuring Bill Murray will play at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 ½ Second Ave. N, on Wednesday Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. A self-centered Pittsburgh weatherman finds himself inexplicably trapped in a small town as he lives the same day over and over again. General admission is $8. Visit ArtHouseBillings.com for more information.
Park Bench studio class at Bitterroot
The studio class Park Bench is at Bitterroot Sip and Paint, 1238 Central Ave., on Friday Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to check in. The $36 includes a 16x20 canvas and all the paint and supplies needed to complete the painting. Learn more at BitterrootSipAndPaint.com.
Canine Enrichment Workshop at YVAS
Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will host a workshop about different forms to enrich your dogs on Thursday Feb. 3 from 6-7 p.m. at their Learning Center, 2010 Grand Ave. suite 1. Part of the discussion includes feeders, puzzles, lick mats, approved human foods for them and more. Leave your pets at home. YVAS will have dogs to demonstrate items. The workshop is $30 and tickets are available at YVAS.org. Attendees will receive a slow feeder and a puzzle feeder.
Slapstick Comedy Improv at The Garage
The number-one rule of improv comedy is to never say no. A comedy troupe from Billings will need audience suggestions for improvisational game topics at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Saturday Feb. 5 from 7-9 p.m. There is no cover charge for this event.
And more live music
The 7th Avenue Band will play at The High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Ave., on both Jan. 28-29 starting at 9 p.m.
Geoff George brings his soulful acoustics to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Friday Jan. 28 from 7-9 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Caleb Barndt and the Nard brings jazz to Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Friday Jan. 28 from 9-11 p.m. There is no cover charge and all ages are welcome.
Writers in the Round features Lee Calvin, Mandie Castro and Zech Peabody telling stories behind the songs they write and play. See them at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Saturday Jan. 29 from 7-9 p.m. $10 tickets at the door or online at ThirstyStreet.com/Tickets.
The Cimarron Band will play at Elks Lodge, 943 Lewis Ave., on Saturday Jan. 29 from 7-11p.m.
Gray Joy, Treasure State, and Spiked Mind will play at the Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N, on Friday Feb. 4 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door or online at ThePubStations.com.
Jackson Holte brings folk music to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Friday Feb. 4 from 7-9 p.m. There is no cover charge.