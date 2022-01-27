Things to do: YVAS workshop, artistic classes and live music

Canine Enrichment Workshop at YVAS

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will host a workshop about different forms to enrich your dogs on Thursday Feb. 3 from 6-7 p.m. at their Learning Center, 2010 Grand Ave. suite 1. Part of the discussion includes feeders, puzzles, lick mats, approved human foods for them and more. Leave your pets at home. YVAS will have dogs to demonstrate items. The workshop is $30 and tickets are available at YVAS.org. Attendees will receive a slow feeder and a puzzle feeder.

Slapstick Comedy Improv at The Garage

The number-one rule of improv comedy is to never say no. A comedy troupe from Billings will need audience suggestions for improvisational game topics at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Saturday Feb. 5 from 7-9 p.m. There is no cover charge for this event.

And more live music

The 7th Avenue Band will play at The High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Ave., on both Jan. 28-29 starting at 9 p.m.

Geoff George brings his soulful acoustics to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Friday Jan. 28 from 7-9 p.m. There is no cover charge.