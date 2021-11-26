Things to do: Zoo Lights, Nutcracker Suite, a Longmire Christmas and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Virtual author event with Amor Towles
Amor Towles discusses his latest novel The Lincoln Highway at a virtual webinar event hosted by This House of Books on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Learn more at ThisHouseOfBooks.indielite.org.
Innately Unseen exhibit opening at Kirks’ Grocery
Featuring the new work of Sean Chandler and Mary Serbe at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Dec. 3 from 5-9 p.m. The event is free. Sean Chandler’s work is inspired by his childhood in eastern Montana, and Mary Serbe’s explores landscapes in spaces without light or depth.
ZooLights at ZooMontana
Take a drive through the festive light display at ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Rd., from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 4, 10, 11.
Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite at Babcock Theater
The Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective presents the Nutcracker Suite, an arrangement by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet. Special guest Amy Schendel will also be featured at the Babcock Theater, 2810 2nd Ave. N., on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
A Longmire Christmas at Billings Public Library
Craig Johnson returns to the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Saturday Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m. to read an original Walt Longmire Christmas story, sign autographs, and share stories of Sheriff Longmire. Masks are encouraged at this event in the Royal Johnson Community Room.
Cryptocurrency expert to hold free public seminar
Cody Rose will host a free public seminar about how to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies at By All Means Brewing, 1400 S 24th ST W #3, on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. He has been featured in Entrepreneur and other publications. Sign up by registering via email at cody@daytradingtrainer.com or by calling 866-570-8981. Limited spots available.
Events at Moss Mansion
Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Don your ugly Christmas sweaters to play live action CLUE at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., on Dec. 3 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Solve a Murder Mystery Dinner while wearing your ugly Christmas sweater at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., on Dec. 4 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
More live music
The Cimarron Band will play at the High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Ave., on Nov. 26-27 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Song Dog Serenade brings their traditional and contemporary Bluegrass music to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Saturday Nov. 27 from 7-9 p.m. Admission is $5.
Award-winning singer songwriter Bryan Ragsdale plays music with his 13-year-olds King and Jo at the Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Saturday Nov. 27 from 7-9 p.m.
Heavy metal and rock singer Sebastian Bach will be at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N., on Monday Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at ThePubStation.com.