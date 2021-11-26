Things to do: Zoo Lights, Nutcracker Suite, a Longmire Christmas and more

A Longmire Christmas at Billings Public Library

Craig Johnson returns to the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Saturday Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m. to read an original Walt Longmire Christmas story, sign autographs, and share stories of Sheriff Longmire. Masks are encouraged at this event in the Royal Johnson Community Room.

Cryptocurrency expert to hold free public seminar

Cody Rose will host a free public seminar about how to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies at By All Means Brewing, 1400 S 24th ST W #3, on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. He has been featured in Entrepreneur and other publications. Sign up by registering via email at cody@daytradingtrainer.com or by calling 866-570-8981. Limited spots available.

Events at Moss Mansion

Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.