As a part of this year's NEA Big Read, current Poets Laureate Melissa Kwasny and Mandy Smoker will join past Poet Laureate Tami Haaland for an evening of poetry at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, in Room 205 in the LA building on the campus of Montana State University Billings.
As co-poets laureate and women from marginalized communities, Melissa Kwasny and M.L. Smoker aim to celebrate poetry as an art that fosters connection, relationships, and bridge building. They will share their poetry, their creative processes and talk about how poetry can provide a source of understanding and hope.
Through their presentations, they will collaboratively demonstrate how poetry can speak to issues of diversity and inclusion, landscape and the environment, and culture and history, according to a press release from organizers.
The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase.