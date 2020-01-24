Contemporary dance in Montana has followed a winding path of experimentation. Companies have come and gone, and while it remains on the fringe, Montanans continue to find innovative ways to present dance.
Three women in the Billings community who helped push modern dance in the 1970s and '80s will be part of a panel discussion on Tuesday sharing stories of a time when modern dance was just taking root.
The Gold Thread Archives at the Art House Cinema and Pub will feature Bess Snyder Fredlund, Bess Pilcher Lovec and Betty Loos discussing their lengthy history in the Montana dance community. The discussion will be facilitated by Krista Leigh Pasini, a dance artist who trained with Loos, among others.
During one of Pasini’s lessons in dance, she was asked to envision a gold thread that tied all the students and instructor together, sternum to sternum — hence the title of the panel discussion.
“I cannot cut that thread. I honor it, and in so doing honor the privilege and responsibility I carry to have an artistic lineage such as this,” Pasini said in a press release.
Pasini, who grew up in Shepherd, acknowledges modern dance today may not seem “as fresh” as newer trends in dance, but found that creating and sharing dance in Montana in the 1970s was often unheard of.
“Creating artwork for a community of your peers is one thing, but that experience shifts immensely traveling to communities who may have zero awareness of the work you do or the art form you’ve studied,” she said. “The smallest inspiration can come from a moment of witnessing something new or a realization that art making (and) dance can be a profession, even in Montana.”
Fredlund, who studied dance in Missoula in the '70s, co-founded Montana’s first professional modern dance company, danceMontana, after graduation from the University of Montana.
Fredlund was one of the first students to receive her dance degree under the theater department, rather than physical education. Using the model of Repertory Dance Theatre in Salt Lake City, danceMontana brought major choreographers from across the country to Missoula.
“It became our family and our life,” Fredlund said. Yet, the dance community can also be harsh, and several years in, Fredlund was voted out of the company following the hardship of losing her parents.
“I was having a hard time in Missoula and gained some weight, and the company voted to kick me out,” Fredlund said. “At this moment in time, that would have never happened, but back in the '70s, it did. We wore skintight clothes. It was an aesthetic, and you had to weigh in.”
Loos, who has spent the majority of her career teaching ballet, said in the ballet world that kind of body scrutiny is expected, but in recent years “it’s gotten a bit better.”
Loos is co-founder of the School of Classical Ballet and founder of Motion Arts Dance Company, and she has taught dance in Billings for decades. Loos, who grew up in Billings and studied dance locally, left to further study dance at the University of Utah, as well as trained through the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada.
“Teaching was the only way to stay involved, because there were not any performing opportunities,” Loos said. She contributed to the modern dance community by bringing in modern teachers and choreographers. “When I grew up here, I didn’t have those opportunities,” she said.
She said she left for school thinking she was a "pretty good" dancer. "And then, you get into a large dance community and you think, ‘Oh my gosh. I have so much more to learn!’”
You have free articles remaining.
For 50 years, Loos has been operating the School of Classical Ballet, and for nearly as long has been helping stage "The Nutcracker," featuring local dancers with a professional ballet company. The school operates in the Montana Dance Center on Daniel Street, and through that forum she brings in other forms of dance, as well, to give students options.
“You can see kids there who have a real love for dance, but you can tell right away that maybe ballet isn’t going to be the direction for them,” Loos said.
Loos said she strived to bring outside influences to Montana, especially for students who couldn’t afford to travel. “I really wanted those opportunities for those kids here to be exposed,” Loos said. “Even with classical ballet anymore, the more diverse you are, the better your chances are of getting a job. You can’t be just classically trained, you have to also have modern, jazz, and contemporary work as well.”
Fredlund, who obtained her MFA in dance from California Institute of the Arts, stayed on the West Coast and formed Bess Snyder and Company and THE HOUSE, a performance space in Los Angeles. She returned to Billings to raise her children, and said she was the only modern dance teacher around in the 1980s. Her daughter went on to study dance at Bates College in Maine, one of “the happiest days of my life,” Fredlund described.
“It completely changed her life, and I knew it would, but I’m the mom. She’s not going to listen to me. She didn’t want to be in my class,” Fredlund said with a laugh.
Lovec, a third panelist, describes dance as a discipline for developing the mind and body. “Ultimately, I hope people find joy living within their own skin. Thanks to dance, I feel a deep connection with those pursuing creative expression.”
Lovec studied at the North Carolina School of the Arts and graduated from University of Utah with a BFA in dance and performance. She was also part of danceMontana in the 1970s and 80s.
“Montana was pretty conservative back then and still is in rural areas,” she described. “We didn't flag or fan our personal perspectives, though. We were bigger than that; we performed the choreography.”
Lovec described the company being influenced by improvisational jazz, especially in choreography. “It's an esoteric process and not always fruitful, but can be wonderful.”
Pasini instigated the panel discussion, spurred by her interest in Montana’s modern dance roots and conversations she’d heard over the years with the three panelists, hinting at a bigger picture that Pasini wanted to piece together. Her first introduction to modern dance came in 1987, where she witnessed a dance piece choreographed by Fredlund and performed by students of Loos. “I was fascinated by dancers breaking the fourth wall, talking on stage, wearing tennis shoes, and moving to contemporary music,” she said.
Fredlund hopes that the discussion will inspire young dancers who may attend to understand that dance is a broad profession with many opportunities.
“There’s a beautiful world out there to explore your art, and if you’re committed to dance, there’s a million ways to do it,” Fredlund said. Her own daughter, Paige Hunter, has returned to Montana and is teaching with Loos at Montana Dance Center. “The generations keep coming back.”