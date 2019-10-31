{{featured_button_text}}

To celebrate one of rock music's most devilish bands, MetraPark announced on Wednesday that premium tickets to see Slayer in November have been discounted to $66.66, the mark of the beast, a $3 reduction of level 1 reserved seat tickets.

Touring under the "Final Campaign," this is the seventh leg of a farewell world tour the heavy metal band is billing as their last. They will share a bill with Primus, Ministry, and Phil Anselmo of Pantera at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark on Nov. 22.   

Slayer In Concert - Atlanta

Kerry King with Slayer during a performance in 2018 in Atlanta.

Each concert on the tour features pyrotechnics that take 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of isopropyl alcohol per show, according to a press release. Billings is one of 19 stops on the final leg of the tour.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 - $89.50. For more information, visit www.slayer.net or www.metrapark.com

