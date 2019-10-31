To celebrate one of rock music's most devilish bands, MetraPark announced on Wednesday that premium tickets to see Slayer in November have been discounted to $66.66, the mark of the beast, a $3 reduction of level 1 reserved seat tickets.
Touring under the "Final Campaign," this is the seventh leg of a farewell world tour the heavy metal band is billing as their last. They will share a bill with Primus, Ministry, and Phil Anselmo of Pantera at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark on Nov. 22.
Each concert on the tour features pyrotechnics that take 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of isopropyl alcohol per show, according to a press release. Billings is one of 19 stops on the final leg of the tour.
Tickets range in price from $39.50 - $89.50. For more information, visit www.slayer.net or www.metrapark.com.