Yellowstone Art Museum’s annual Masquerade ball is set for Saturday, Oct. 26. Masquerade-goers can compete for prizes, including best individual costume, best art-inspired costume, most creative/artistic, most scary/creepy and most funny/ridiculous.
April Dawn of Inkronicity performs as the Egyptian goddess Hathor during Masquerade at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Saturday
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
The popular event features aerial acrobatics, a live DJ from Prince Party Productions and a cash bar. Attendees may also create keepsakes in the photo booth, revel in unique performances by Tesseract Dance Collective, and see live demonstrations of the mystic arts, including tarot cards, palm readings and divination.
Ashley Warren of Ash Tree Wellness performs a reading during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the party will wrap up at 11 p.m. Tickets are $35 each for museum members and $50 for nonmembers, with all proceeds going to support the museum's mission of exhibiting, interpreting, collecting, and preserving art, with an emphasis on Montana and surrounding regions.
This year, the museum is offering a VIP package for $85 each for members and $100 for nonmembers. VIP tickets include entry to the main event, and a special 6 p.m. cocktail hour featuring AlternaCirque performances and heavy hors d’oeuvres from Raven’s Café d’Art.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
A dancer performs during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Tickets sell out fast, according to a news release from the YAM. For tickets, go to the museum located at 401 N. 27th St., or call 256-6804.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the event may go to
artmuseum.org/volunteer for more information or to sign up. Photos: 2018 Masquerade at Yellowstone Art Museum
Masquerade at the YAM
Jaclyn Laferriere, a volunteer with the Yellowstone Art Museum, enjoys the annual Masquerade ball at the museum on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Melanie Fabrizius, as Minnie Mouse caught in a trap, and Tammy Bright enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Jesse Harkness performs during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Members of Billings Alternacirque serve drinks during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Members of Billings Alternacirque serve drinks during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Ashley Warren of Ash Tree Wellness performs a reading during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A member of Billings Alternacirque performs for audiences at the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A member of Billings Alternacirque serves a glass of wine at the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Members of Billings Alternacirque performs for audiences at the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
April Dawn performs for audiences at the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
"Living sculptures" perform during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Yellowstone Art Museum event coordinator Carolyn Tolton enjoys festivities during the YAM's annual masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A member of Billings Alternacirque serves drinks during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Melanie Fabrizius, as Minnie Mouse caught in a trap, and Tammy Bright enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Melanie Fabrizius, as Minnie Mouse caught in a trap, enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A dancer performs during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
April Dawn of Inkronicity performs as the Egyptian goddess Hathor during Masquerade at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Saturday
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Dixie and Yungben Yelvington perform for audiences at the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A member of Billings Alternacirque performs for audiences at the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A volunteer serves treats during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
Guests enjoy the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Masquerade at the YAM
A guest enjoys the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday.
ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!