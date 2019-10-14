{{featured_button_text}}
Masquerade at the YAM

Jaclyn Laferriere, a volunteer with the Yellowstone Art Museum, enjoys the annual Masquerade ball at the museum on Saturday. 

 ANNA PAIGE, Billings Gazette

Yellowstone Art Museum’s annual Masquerade ball is set for Saturday, Oct. 26. Masquerade-goers can compete for prizes, including best individual costume, best art-inspired costume, most creative/artistic, most scary/creepy and most funny/ridiculous.

Masquerade at the YAM

April Dawn of Inkronicity performs as the Egyptian goddess Hathor during Masquerade at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Saturday

The popular event features aerial acrobatics, a live DJ from Prince Party Productions and a cash bar. Attendees may also create keepsakes in the photo booth, revel in unique performances by Tesseract Dance Collective, and see live demonstrations of the mystic arts, including tarot cards, palm readings and divination.

Masquerade at the YAM

Ashley Warren of Ash Tree Wellness performs a reading during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday. 

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the party will wrap up at 11 p.m. Tickets are $35 each for museum members and $50 for nonmembers, with all proceeds going to support the museum's mission of exhibiting, interpreting, collecting, and preserving art, with an emphasis on Montana and surrounding regions.

This year, the museum is offering a VIP package for $85 each for members and $100 for nonmembers. VIP tickets include entry to the main event, and a special 6 p.m. cocktail hour featuring AlternaCirque performances and heavy hors d’oeuvres from Raven’s Café d’Art.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Masquerade at the YAM

A dancer performs during the Yellowstone Art Museum's annual Masquerade ball on Saturday. 

Tickets sell out fast, according to a news release from the YAM. For tickets, go to the museum located at 401 N. 27th St., or call 256-6804.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the event may go to artmuseum.org/volunteer for more information or to sign up.

Photos: 2018 Masquerade at Yellowstone Art Museum

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0