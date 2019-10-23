Showtimes for movies playing Oct. 25 - Oct. 31 at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 1/2 2nd Ave N, and Art House Cinema & Pub, 109 N 30th St, are listed below. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975, R) will be shown Saturday, October 26th at the Babcock Theatre. "Let's do the time warp again!" The iconic cult musical is coming to the Babcock Theatre for one night only! Dress as your favorite character, gather your props (please no food or water), and get ready for the event we wait all year long for! It's a wild party you won't want to miss!
Memory: The Origins of Alien (NR) opens Friday at the Art House. A contemplation on the symbiotic collaborative process of movie-making, the pow-er of myth, and the collective unconscious, Memory: The Origins of Alien unearths the largely untold origin story behind Ridley Scott's cinematic masterpiece, and re-veals a treasure trove of never-before-seen materials from the O'Bannon and Giger archives -- including original story notes, rejected designs and storyboards, exclu-sive behind-the-scenes footage, and Dan's original 29 page script from 1971, titled Memory.
Monos (R) opens Friday at the Art House. Alejandro Landes' third feature, Monos is a survivalist saga set on a remote mountain in Latin America. The film tracks a young group of soldiers and rebels -- bearing names like Rambo, Smurf, Bigfoot, Wolf and Boom-Boom -- who keep watch over an American hostage, Doctora (Julianne Nicholson). The teenage commandos perform military training exercises by day and indulge in youthful he-donism by night, an unconventional family bound together under a shadowy force know only as The Organization. After an ambush drives the squadron into the jun-gle, both the mission and the intricate bonds between the group begin to disinte-grate. Order descends into chaos and within MONOS the strong begin to prey on the weak in this vivid, cautionary fever-dream.
The Monster Squad (1987, PG-13) will be shown Tuesday, October 29th at 6:00 for our Nostalgia Night feature at Art House. From writer Shane Black (the mind behind LETHAL WEAPON, LAST ACTION HE-RO, KISS KISS BANG BANG, and IRON MAN 3) comes THE MONSTER SQUAD, the mash-up of The Goonies vs. classic movie monsters that became a cult favor-ite among ‘80s kids! Dracula is back and has a team of monsters to help him take over the world, and only a gang of movie nerds with an arsenal of monster knowledge can stop him! Take a trick or treat stroll down memory lane with this hi-larious haunted adventure!