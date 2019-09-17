Tippet Rise has extended its calendar of cultural events into October thanks to partnerships with Glyndebourne opera, the National Theatre and Montana Shakespeare in the Schools. Weather permitting, Tippet Rise will also re-open for hiking and biking for the first two weekends of October, according to a news release from the organization.
From Friday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 18, Tippet Rise will showcase productions from Glyndebourne opera and the National Theatre, both located in the U.K.
Performances include the Broadway and West End hit “One Man, Two Guvnors,” starring James Corden, whose performance earned him the 2012 Best Actor Tony Award, and “Frankenstein,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the creature.
The schedule of filmed performances is:
- 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: National Theatre, “One Man, Two Guvnors.”
- 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11: Glyndebourne, “Il barbiere di Siviglia” (“The Barber of Seville”).
- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: National Theatre, “Frankenstein.”
- 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18: National Theatre, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Other events are also planned in October.
At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, Montana Shakespeare in the Schools will perform “Romeo & Juliet” in the Olivier Music Barn at Tippet Rise.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, students from MSU’s Honors College will join Dr. Ilse-Mari Lee, dean of the college, on cello, and Dr. Lukas Graf, baritone, for a special musicale in the Olivier Music Barn. The students and faculty will perform various chamber music works, including Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major” and “The Wound-Dresser” by American composer John Adams, a hauntingly beautiful setting of Walt Whitman’s poem of the same title (1865), based on his experience as a hospital volunteer during the American Civil War.
Also, the art center will re-open for hiking and biking Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 11-13. (Motorized van tours are not available those days.)
Tickets for the films and performances cost $10 each, and are free for ages 21 and younger.
To book a day of hiking or biking, for tickets to performances or for more information, go to tippetrise.com.