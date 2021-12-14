 Skip to main content
Tippet Rise highlights for 2022 concert season

George

Brandon Patrick George performs music for a small group of onlookers.

 Erik Petersen

Tippet Rise Art Center announces highlights of 2022 concert season for Aug. 26 to Sept. 25, 2022

New sculptures to be unveiled include works by Ai Weiwei, Mark di Suvero, Ensamble Studio, Patrick Dougherty will be in residence to reimagine and recreate daydreams.

Concert season to include three world premieres of Tippet Rise commissions with new works by Reena Esmail, Bojan Louis and Fred Hersch performed by cellist Arlen Hlusko, violinist Johnny Gandelsman, and pianist Pedja Mužijević.

Tippet Rise debuts include pianists Yulianna Avdeeva, Zoltán Fejérvári, Richard Goode, violinist Geneva Lewis, flutist Alex Sopp, and Aizuri Quartet.

Tippet Rise returns with violinist Jennifer Frautschi, cellist Arlen Hlusko, flutist Brandon Patrick George, pianist Pedja Mužijević, Sandbox Percussion, Calidore String Quartet, and Gryphon Trio.

Hiking and biking to open on June 10.

