'Tonight, the world is full of light': Previewing the 94th Academy Awards

The Oscars are silly, self-indulgent, overlong and take themselves altogether too seriously, and I love them. As the new arts writer here at The Gazette, I want to look at the hilarious lows and the glorious highs of the arts in all forms. And the Oscars remain our best celebration of an art, flaws and all. Join me as I remember the best of the last year in movies, and the often absurd awards show that tries to do the same.

Best Picture

Nominees:

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Who should win: 2021 was a funny year for movies. As the industry is in flux, so too is the product. The state of movies right now often feels like an art form at war with itself, as the rise of streaming changes the battlefield dramatically. Last year’s Oscars were a strange one. They were the lowest rated in history, and first time a streamer won Best Picture.

2021 felt a little more normal, mostly because we finally got back into movie theaters.

With that in mind, no movie was better in a theater than “Dune,” a movie so big and bold it had to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Denis Villeneuve’s attempt at filming Frank Herbert’s famously un-filmable sci-fi book already feels like a classic.

At this time in movie history, it’s increasingly rare for a movie to make you think “I’ve never seen that before.” And “Dune” has at least a half dozen moments like that. It’s a ripping, entertaining ride made by a visionary director, looks and sounds great, and stars movie stars. What more could you want?

Who will win: For most of awards season, it looked like “The Power of the Dog” had this locked down. Which makes sense, because Jane Campion’s portrait of cowboys in Montana in the early 1900s (shot in, you guessed it, New Zealand) is a very traditional Oscar movie. It’s stately, beautiful, well-acted, gorgeously put together and probably Campion’s fifth best movie. This is the organization that chose to award Martin Scorsese for "The Departed," after all.

Then a few weeks ago, “CODA” came from nowhere and is now poised to upset. Which is weird, because in contrast to “The Power of the Dog,” "CODA" is the exact opposite of a traditional Oscar movie. The film, whose title stands for Children of Deaf Adults, is a slice of life from a group of people rarely focused on. Plus, it’s a tearjerker that leaves audiences feeling good and fulfilled, one of art’s great benefits. Sappy? Sure. But sometimes sentimentality feels earned. It’s a lovely movie. And a fascinating Best Picture choice, since the Academy usually rewards the grim and gritty. “CODA” is closer in scope and tone to a Lifetime movie than it is to “The Godfather.” Plus, its light tone and brisk pace make it the best Oscar movie to translate to an at home viewing experience.

I’d still give the edge to “The Power of the Dog” in a close race. But neither would be a surprise.

Best Director

Nominees:

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Drive My Car, "Ryûsuke Hamaguchi"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Who Should Win: Steven Spielberg. Ever heard of him? 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of Spielberg's directorial debut. And in that half-century, the man who basically invented the modern blockbuster has put out a handful of the best American films ever made. Somehow, his version of "West Side Story" is one of his best. There's technically wizardly galore, flawless shot composition and long camera takes that zoom around bodies and buildings without breaking stride. But it's the human element that Spielberg nails better than almost anyone else. The "West Side Story" musical is 65 years old, the movie adaption won 10 Oscars in 1961. What could be new?

Plenty, as it turns out. Spielberg and screenwriter Ivring Kushner really dig into the racial tensions at work in the original, turning subtext into text and making the whole thing feel vital and necessary. He cast all Latino actors to play the Sharks, something the 1961 version notable did not do. Remember when Natalie Wood played someone named Maria Nunez?

What at first sounded like a disaster — remaking one of the most beloved movie musicals ever — in Spielberg's hands became a revelation about the eternal power of great art and how it transcends generations.

Who Will Win: Best Picture is a competitive race. Best Director isn't. Jane Campion should win handily. The only other person with a prayer is Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. The Japanese filmmaker's three hour long "Drive My Car" has gained rave reviews stateside. But don't count on it. This should be Campion's coronation moment.

Best Actor

Nominees:

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick … BOOM!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Who should win: I quite liked Denzel getting to interpret Shakespeare, and Andrew Garfield stretched some real muscles portraying "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson. But this category belongs to Will Smith.

Smith has long had a reputation for being very choosy in his role selections, and for often betting wrong — he passed on "The Matrix" and "Django Unchained." Thankfully he chose right here, portraying Richard Williams, the demanding father of Venus and Serena. Richard has been a punchline for a while, after a long run as ESPN's favorite dorky sports dad. Smith redefines him as a warrior for his family, complicated and confounding and demanding in equal measures. It's great to see a veteran actor tearing into what he knows might be the role of his life.

Who will win: It should be Smith. The Oscars have been dealing with a long gestating ratings and relevance problem. One of the surest ways to fix that is that is to award one of the most bankable movie stars of all time. It's a deal even the Academy couldn't screw up.

At least, hypothetically. Benedict Cumberbatch has an outside shot for his performance as an abusive Montana ranch owner, even though he can never quite nail down an American accent.

Best Actress

Nominees:

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Who should win: This category is a mess, filled with middling movies that nobody saw. I would have much rather seen this go to Emilia Jones' great work in "CODA," Rachel Zegler reclaiming Maria in "West Side Story," Alana Haim's wildly authentic debut in "Licorice Pizza," or Renate Reinsve's heartbreakingly relatable turn in "The Worst Person in the World."

Those are all new, exciting faces the Oscars would be well served to highlight, and none of them are even nominated. Of the choices, I'm partial to Olivia Coleman in "The Lost Daughter." She's just gutting in the film, an illustrative and occasionally difficult to sit through look at motherhood. Coleman runs the danger of becoming another Meryl Streep, a universally beloved actor who becomes so good people just gloss over them. I hope not. She's one of our best working actors right now. The Oscars would do well to remember that.

Who will win: This is the most wide open of the major categories. Nicole Kidman initially felt like the front-runner for doing a barely passable Lucile Ball impression. But the sure bet now is on Jessica Chastain's turn as evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Chastain has a wonderful social media presence where she's documented the extensive makeup and prosthetics she endured for the role. Who cares that "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" felt like a TV movie from twenty years ago? The Oscars love transformations. That should be enough to put her ahead in a crowded field.

Best Supporting Actor

Nominees:

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "Coda"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Who should win: Jesse Plemons is just about the best actor in the universe, but his role in "The Power of the Dog" is some of his most subdued work. He's starring in the upcoming Scorsese movie "Killers of the Flower Moon," so keep an eye out for next year around this time.

For this year, it's all Troy Kotsur. The actor, who was born deaf, is the best part of "CODA." Kotsur has been a veteran actor for a while but he's never gotten a role like this, chaotically funny while never not feeling urgent and authentic. Anyone who can make it through is final scene without breaking down should have their tear ducts examined.

Who will win: This race is a lot like the Best Picture one, in that for the longest time it looked like "The Power of the Dog" and Kodi Smit-McPhee was the favorite. He's since been passed by "CODA" and Kotsur, who now looks like a lock. He should become the second deaf person to win an Oscar, joining his "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin.

Best Supporting Actress

Nominees:

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Who should win: Lots of good here. Aunjanue Ellis stands tall even when acting opposite Will Smith, and Jessie Buckley nearly stole "The Lost Daughter" from Olivia Coleman.

But the real star, and real revelation here, is Ariana Debose. She had the biggest shoes to fill in the new "West Side Story," stepping into the role that won Rita Moreno an Oscar sixty years ago. And yet DeBose, who cut her teeth on Broadway and was in the original cast of "Hamilton," totally makes the role her own.

Who will win: Only twice have two actors won Oscars for the same role. Marlon Brando and Robert de Niro both won for playing Vito Corelone, and Health Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix were both awarded for different incarnations of the Joker.

Expect that to change on Sunday night. DeBose should easily walk away with this category. Frankly, she had this won when her casting was announced.

Everything else

For Original Screenplay, I really hope to see Paul Thomas Anderson win his long, long-overdue first Oscar for the excellent "Licorice Pizza." Adapted Screenplay is between "CODA" and "The Power of the Dog," and I'd expect whichever doesn't win Best Picture to get Screenplay as a conciliation.

"Dune" should sweep just about every technical category, again begging the question of why it isn't in better contention for Best Picture. That movie should also net Hans Zimmer his second Oscar for Best Original Score.

But you won't see the beloved composer get his award live. Score is one of the awards that absurdly has been cut from the live broadcast, along with others like Editing, Sound and Production Design, things movies can't really be made without. It's yet another example of an awards show and an entire industry battling with itself, totally unsure of what it's next steps should be.

That worrying snub notwithstanding, the Oscars should still be way too long and very unfunny, with plenty of dumb grandstanding by out of touch celebrities. I can't wait.

The Oscars will air Sunday, March 27 at 6 p.m. on ABC.

