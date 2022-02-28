Trace Adkins bringing 'The Way I Wanna Go' tour to ABT in August

Country music superstar Trace Adkins will perform at the Alberta Bair Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The date is a stop on Adkins' "The Way I Wanna Go" tour, highlighting his new album of the same name. The record is a victory lap of sorts, with a 25-song track list featuring guest spots from Stevie Wonder, Luke Bryan, Pitbull and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Adkins has earned that celebratory vibe. In the 25 years since his 1996 debut "Dreamin' Out Loud," he's sold more than 11 million albums and has put more than 20 singles on the charts. He's been a Grand Ol' Opry member for two decades, and has even ventured into acting.

Tickets are $50, $75 and $125, plus non-refundable fees. Standard on-sale is Friday, March 4, but there's a pre-sale on Thursday, March 3 with passcode COWBOY. Call the Alberta Bair box office at (406) 256-6052, stop in at their location at 2801 Third Ave. N., or buy online at albertabairtheater.org.

