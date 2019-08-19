The Billings Optimists are hosting an annual fundraising concert to send children with special needs to Optimist Children's Camp, a week-long camping excursion outside Red Lodge.
The concert, "A Tribute to Waylon Jennings and Country Classics," featuring the Longhorn Band, is at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. The concert is presented free of charge, however donations are encouraged at the door.
The Optimist Children’s Camp was started in 1967 as a joint project of four Billings area Optimist Clubs, according to optimistchildrenscamp.org. Annually, the camp provides approximately 50 children with special needs outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, swimming, and mountain camping, facilitated by staff and volunteer counselors.