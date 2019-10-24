The Billings Jaycees’ Two Moon Haunted Hallows is returning for its eighth year, offering three nights of bloodthirsty thrills and chills filled with gnashing teeth and gashing claws.
This year’s Billings Jaycees’ Two Moon Haunted Hallows will be open from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at Two Moon Park off Bench Boulevard in the Heights.
Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased in advance at billingsjaycees.org/haunted-hallows.html.
A limited amount of $20 advance VIP tickets are available for each night which allows attendees to skip the line.
According to a press release from the Jaycees, proceeds from the event benefit multiple local organizations and community outreach projects including the Billings Jaycees’ Holiday Giveback, Yellowstone County Parks Department, The Community Tree Lighting, Road Dogs Toy Run, Boy Scouts and more.