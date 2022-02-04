 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Presidential Scholars Program candidates

Award

The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors, has selected more than 5,000 candidates. The following candidates are from Billings West High School and Billings Senior High School.

  • Noah Horning, Billings - Billings West High School
  • Dayton R. Magone, Billings - Billings West High School
  • Joshua R. Nielson, Billings - Billings West High School
  • Nayana Sah, Billings - Billings West High School
  • Katarina Smith, Billings - Billings West High School
  • Lily Wilson, Billings - Billings Senior High School
