Under the Big Sky music festival postpones to 2021; promises mostly same lineup

After a booming debut last year, the Under the Big Sky music festival has postponed it festival until July 17 and 18 of 2021.

“After weeks of monitoring and discussions with our team and local health officials, we’re absolutely heartbroken to announce that Under the Big Sky will have to be postponed,” festival officials said in a press release.

The festival last summer drew more than 30,000 fans to a picturesque working ranch near Whitefish.

This summer’s lineup was to include Grammy-winning headliners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Emmylou Harris, along with up-and-coming alt-country star Tyler Childers. Also on the bill were Head And The Heart, Brothers Osborne, Colter Wall, Shovels & Rope, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Billy Strings, Jade Bird and others.

“We know you loved the lineup, so we’re happy to announce we’ve been able to secure nearly all the same talent for 2021 (with some additional new artists coming soon),” festival organizers said.

Tickets will be honored for next year or ticket buyers can get a full refund.