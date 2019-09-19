If You Go

Conrad Tao appears with the Billings Symphony on Saturday, Sept. 21. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30 St. Concert cues begin at 6:45 p.m. Tickets range in price from $26 to $52, available by calling 252-3610, at the Billings Symphony's box office, 2721 Second Ave. N., Suite 350, and online at billingssymphony.org.