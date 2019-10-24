The Concert Choir and Concert Band from the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, is touring Montana to perform their annual fall concert. The community is invited to a free concert taking place at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The two popular groups consist of more than 150 students from all over the United States, including Billings natives Noelle Gaudreau, Cole Kitzenberg, Reese Lausen, Ruth McCulloch, Sarah Pankratz, and Winston Platt, and Rachel Henke, of Park City, as well as students from other Montana communities.
According to a press release from the university, the 110-voice concert choir, under the direction of Dr. Tom Porter, chair of the University of Mary Department of Music, will perform a variety of choral classics, including “Ave Maria” by American composer Morten Lauridsen and “This Little Babe” by English composer Benjamin Britten.
Dennis Gowen, who has directed bands at the University of Mary for over 30 years, will conduct a program that includes “Suite Francaise” by French composer Darius Milhaud in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and “Ghost Train” by American composer Eric Whitacre, commemorating the 150-year anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.