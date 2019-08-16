* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Back Alley Arts Festival, presented by Toucan, takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event includes 14 local arts vendors as well as …

Editor's note: In the spirit of full disclosure, The Gazette's Anna Paige is involved in this event as a performer and vendor. She will be featured as a poet during Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk’s set, and maintaining a booth for Young Poets, an organization for which she teaches.