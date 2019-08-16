There’s a newcomer to the summer festival circuit in Billings, kicking off Saturday in a downtown alleyway.
Back Alley Arts Festival, launched by Toucan, an art gallery on Montana Avenue, will bring together artisans, musicians, chefs, performers, and more for a day of creative festivities.
"This is a very organic sort-of event in that it truly has grown up from the resources available on this single block in downtown Billings," said Toucan Gallery owner Mark Sanderson. "It just seemed like we had everything right here to put on a festival."
The event begins Saturday at 10 a.m. in the alley and parking lot north of Montana Avenue between North 25th and North 26th streets. It could be the most appealing alley downtown, landscaped with trees shading the parking lot and creeping ivy along parts of the exposed red brick of the historic building.
Local vendors will set up booths, and live music kicks off at 11 a.m. Neighborhood restaurants will be serving on site, including Lilac, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Don Luis, and MoAv. Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $5 is asked to help offset costs.
Sanderson said he looked to the success of established, long-running events downtown including ArtWalk, Alive After 5, Harvest and Strawberry festivals, Farmer's Market, and Magic City Blues, events that have become foundational parts of Billings.
"It just seemed like something new might be in order," Sanderson said, acknowledging the newer energy of Julia Louis-Dreyfest, an arts, comedy, performance, poetry, and music festival that also takes place in August.
Event organizers looked within their block to jump-start this event, then put out a call for the creative community to join. "This concentration of culture exists here," Sanderson said. "And we wanted to not just highlight and celebrate this fact, but enhance it by inviting more people to come play with us, so to speak."
Avenue evolution
Harry Koyama, who has lived and operated an art studio on Montana Avenue for 11 years, said he’s been energized watching the growth in the area. “It’s vibrant, and it’s constantly changing, still.”
Koyama’s property is nestled adjacent to the property owned by Mike Schaer, which begins with Dicky’s Barbecue Pit and ends at Mann Mortgage. Schaer, who founded Computers Unlimited on Montana Avenue in the 1980s, is credited with much of the revitalization of the area and was among the early technology pioneers in Montana.
Painter and jeweler Beth Zitur, who ran an art gallery downtown called HeartStrings, decided to apply for the event after seeing a call for submissions during Toucan’s annual “Blues” show that coincides with Magic City Blues.
“It’s really exciting that we are adding more interesting outdoors things downtown,” she said.
Of making a living in the creative arts, Zitur added, “I don’t think I could do anything else. I’ve always been drawn to it. I’ve been a maker ever since I was a little kid.” She’ll be doing art demonstrations as part of her booth.
Johnna Jablonski of Emerald Sky Creative will also be demonstrating watercolor techniques and said the event is pushing her outside her comfort zone, in part because she’s new to the watercolor medium. But she wanted to participate to help raise awareness for mental health issues and suicide prevention.
“I’m a big advocate of getting rid of the stigma behind that,” Jablonski said. “Watercolor has been a good release for me in dealing with my mental illness and mental health awareness and breaking out of my shell.”
Jablonski describes the process of painting with watercolors as freeing. “You’re not really in control, and when you want to control everything around you, the watercolor is what helps me release that and let the watercolor do what it wants to do on that paper.”
Vendors Kelsey Dwyer and Jess Engle, who formed Hemp Cat Toys & More in 2015 in Billings, are also focused on giving back to animal-related nonprofit organizations. Engle, who volunteered with the local animal shelter, started bringing in toys for the cats at the shelter. She then began making her own cat toys and designs focused on durability and materials sourced from the U.S. The business donates 5% of proceeds from each product sold to nonprofits including the Humane Society.
Diverse products and showcasing a variety of makers was the goal for Toucan’s Gallery Director Samantha French. “We were really just striving to have a very eclectic mix of things … We wanted it to be more than painters and 2D mediums.”
French chose vendors based on that goal, and as well focused on artisans who would also provide demonstrations. “People are always interested to see the process,” she said.
Billings-based artist and curator Sherri Cornett will be completing a welded steel and copper wire sculpture, similar in design to her public art piece, “Thicket," currently installed under Skypoint in downtown Billings. Festival goers are invited to paint or draw on a cushion that will be placed within the sculpture while the work resides at Toucan through the month of September.
Performances by local musicians will coincide with aerial acrobatics. Dixie and YungBen Yelvington of Yelvington Studio will be performing aerial art adjacent to the stage from a steel hoop, hanging silks and fabrics. They've also invited members Billings Acrobatic Yoga members to join.
Sanderson hopes to make the event annual to draw more residents downtown. “We (Toucan) are just trying to do our part to keep this place — this heart — vital, because it takes all of us, not just government, initiatives, programs, plans — it just takes people doing stuff, not just for themselves, but for the community, because that's what makes community.”
