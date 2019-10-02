The MSU Billings/Writer’s Voice collaboration is one of 78 nonprofit groups to receive an NEA Big Read grant to host a community reading program between September 2019 and June 2020.
This year’s NEA Big Read in Billings will focus on Joy Harjo’s poetry collection, “How We Became Human.” She will present a reading of her work at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Petro Theatre on the MSUB campus.
Harjo was named U.S. Poet Laureate in 2019, and she is the first Native American woman to hold the prestigious post.
Other NEA Big Read events include:
- “Indigenous Stories”: 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Western Heritage Center.
- “Adopting A Child Of A Different Race? Let's Talk”: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Billings Public Library.
- Art & Photography Presentation: 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Yellowstone Art Museum.
- “The Sound of Silence,” Luzene Hill presentation: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, MSUB library, room 148.
- “Waiting for the Earth to Move: The 1890 Ghost Dance”: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, Yellowstone County Museum.
- “Contemporary Indigenous Voices”: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, MSUB LA building, room 205.
- “Montana’s Poet Laureates”: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, MSUB LA building, room 205.
All events are free and open to the public. Sign up for a book discussion at Billings Public Library or This House of Books. Copies of the book are available at the MSUB library, according to a press release from the university.
The NEA Big Read is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
For more information, including details of the events, go to msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.