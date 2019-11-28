If you go

Black Friday Record Store Day takes place at local record stores around Billings. Each location will have a selection of collectible and limited press vinyl records, first come, first served.

Cameron Records at 1440 Central Ave., will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jolly Fest, featuring local music and art, takes place Dec. 7 at Cameron Records beginning at 4 p.m. Call 534-3423 for questions.

Ernie November, at 1825 Grand Ave., holds regular hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. For questions call 248-5821.

Smiling Dog Records has not posted official hours for Record Store Day.