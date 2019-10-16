On Sunday, the viola will take center stage in the Yellowstone Chamber Players’ concert "Viola Extravaganza."
Amy Letson, Billings Symphony principal violist, along with local violists and symphony players Sam Carl and John Peskey, as well as University of Montana’s professor of violin and viola, Margaret Baldridge, will present music composed or arranged for two, three, and four violas.
Centerpieces of the concert are J.S. Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 6,” with Billings Symphony acting principal cellist Else Trygstad-Burke, and the “Fantasie for Four Violas” by early 20th-century English composer York Bowen.
Additional works include “Lament” by Frank Bridge, “Nocturne” and “Capricious” by living composer and violist Scott Slapin, and a transcription by Ichiro Nadaїra for four violas of “Chaconne” from Bach’s “Partita No. 2” for solo violin, according to a press release from organizers.
The concert will take place at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 180 24th St. W., at 3 p.m. Admission cost $15 for adults and $5 for students.