Cloudflowers

Cloudflowers in performance at the 2018 Magic City Music Awards. 

 Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography

Voting is now open for the 19th annual Magic City Music Awards, a celebration of the local music community, as voted on by the public.

Voting began Monday and runs through Sept. 29 at www.magiccitymusicawards.com. Categories range from Album of the Year to various awards for musicians, including guitarist, vocalist, keyboardist, and more. Awards in each category are determined by popular vote.

An awards show will take place Friday, Oct. 18 at the Pub Station Ballroom. Awards are presented throughout the evening between performances by a diverse group of local musicians.

New this year, a songwriter showcase and kickoff party will take place Thursday, Oct. 17 at Yellowstone Valley Brewing.

For more information, visit www.magiccitymusicawards.com or visit the Facebook page.

