Voting is now open for the 19th annual Magic City Music Awards, a celebration of the local music community, as voted on by the public.
Voting began Monday and runs through Sept. 29 at
www.magiccitymusicawards.com. Categories range from Album of the Year to various awards for musicians, including guitarist, vocalist, keyboardist, and more. Awards in each category are determined by popular vote.
An awards show will take place Friday, Oct. 18 at the Pub Station Ballroom. Awards are presented throughout the evening between performances by a diverse group of local musicians.
New this year, a songwriter showcase and kickoff party will take place Thursday, Oct. 17 at Yellowstone Valley Brewing.
Photos: 2018 Magic City Music Awards
Meg Gildehaus
Meg Gildehaus, violinist with Arterial Drive, in performance at the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Mandie Castro
Mandie Castro is seen sings with Cloudflowers during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
CHRIS JORGENSEN, Gazette Staff
Kerry Sherman
Kerry Sherman sits in with Clowdflower during 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
CHRIS JORGENSEN, Gazette Staff
Nick Kozub with Hellroaring
Nick Kozub, lead singer for Hellroaring, is seen in performance at the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
JR Anderson
JR Anderson sits in with The Cloud Flowers during 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
CHRIS JORGENSEN, Gazette Staff
Arterial Drive
Billings band Arterial Drive heats up the Magic City Music Awards ceremony Friday, Nov. 2 at the Pub Station Ballroom in Billings. The band won the “Indie Act of the Year,” the “New Band of the Year,” “Original Song of the Year” and “Show of the Year.”
CHRIS JORGENSEN, Gazette Staff
Arterial Drive
Billings band Arterial Drive heats up the Magic City Music Awards ceremony in 2018 at the Pub Station Ballroom in Billings. The band won the “Indie Act of the Year,” the “New Band of the Year,” “Original Song of the Year” and “Show of the Year.”
CHRIS JORGENSEN, Billings Gazette
Magic City Music Awards
Attendees at the 2018 Magic City Music Awards enjoy the show, which was moved to the Pub Station that year.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
AJ Williams
AJ Williams shares his poetry during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Marcus Barkac
Drummer Marcus Barkac, of Alder Lights, is seen in performance at the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Alder Lights
Alder Lights members Jake Goldberg (left) and Kaleb Barkac in performance at the Magic City Music Awards in 2018.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Riley Haynie
Riley Haynie of Deathwish in performance during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Jessica Eve and AJ Sheble
Jessica Eve (left) and AJ Sheble in performance during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Jeremy Pettibone
Jeremy Pettibone of Cloudflowers is seen in performance during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Cloudflowers
Cloudflowers in performance during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards. Fronted by Jeremy Pettibone (right), the musical collective continually rotates, and for this performance featured Meg Gildehaus and David Banuelos.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Cloudflowers
Cloudflowers in performance at the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
Russell Engesser
Accordionist Russell Engesser in performance during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards.
Courtesy Brooke Lee Photography
