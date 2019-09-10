HELLYEAH – “A Celebration of Life” with Nonpoint and DEEPFALL, Monday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., Pub Station Ballroom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $34.50 in advance and $39.50 at the door.
The terms “super-group” and “short-lived” are invariably synonymous.
Thankfully, every rule has an exception, and HELLYEAH is a truly remarkable one – to the tune of 12 years, six albums, tireless touring, and a genuine brotherhood that’s as palpable off-stage as it is on.
Unfortunately, as we are all acutely aware, the band’s story took a tragic twist on June 22, 2018, when world-renowned drummer Vinnie Paul left this mortal coil to be reunited with his beloved brother, Dimebag Darrell. Dauntless, the heartbroken HELLYEAH bravely soldiered on to complete the album Vinnie had already recorded his drum parts for – the outfit’s sixth offering, the brand new Welcome Home. “The world deserves to hear Vinnie’s last piece of work,” lead guitarist Christian Brady states. “He was so proud of it. There was definitely a huge sense of responsibility to honor his legacy.”
HELLYEAH is the brainchild of Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray and Nothingface founder Tom Maxwell. It became a reality in 2006, when the pair successfully convinced Vinnie Paul, the legendary drummer of Pantera and Damageplan, to pick up his sticks again after the tragic loss of his equally legendary brother