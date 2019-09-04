WaterWorks Art Museum in Miles City will host its 44th Annual Art Auction on Sept. 28, starting at 6 p.m. with a no-host bar. Admission costs $20.
The auction raises money for the museum’s Outreach Art Education program. Artwork of various media, subject matter, and styles are included at this sale.
To view images of works being auctioned, or for more information, go to wtrworks.org.
Absentee bid sheets for any of the items can be picked up at the museum, requested by emailing ccartc@midrivers.com, or calling 406-234-0635. We hope to see you there.