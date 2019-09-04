{{featured_button_text}}
'Crow Buffalo Spirit Medicine Shield' by Allen KnowsHisGun

“Crow Buffalo Spirit Medicine Shield” is a 16-by-20-inch oil work by Allen KnowsHisGun. The piece is one of many items available to bid on during the 44th Annual Art Auction at WaterWorks Art Museum in Miles City on Sept. 28.

 Courtesy photo

WaterWorks Art Museum in Miles City will host its 44th Annual Art Auction on Sept. 28, starting at 6 p.m. with a no-host bar. Admission costs $20.

The auction raises money for the museum’s Outreach Art Education program. Artwork of various media, subject matter, and styles are included at this sale.

To view images of works being auctioned, or for more information, go to wtrworks.org.

Absentee bid sheets for any of the items can be picked up at the museum, requested by emailing ccartc@midrivers.com, or calling 406-234-0635. We hope to see you there.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags