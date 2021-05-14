‘We need hope’ : In Billings, UNITAS breaks down cultural barriers to create social justice

When someone looks at Emmanuel Brookman’s soma, “The Deep Blue Sea,” the 18-year-old artist would like them to think about seeing beyond the superficial differences in people.
In a world torn by racial injustice and prejudice, Brookman encourages others to find out what is inside a person before making a judgement. The high school senior joined nine other students, ranging in age from 11 to 18, in a project they titled UNITAS, which translates to unity in Latin.
Using a grant from For Freedoms, a national artist-led organization that models civic engagement, Billings artist Sherri Cornett partnered with Blackfoot tribal member Marci McLean to lay the groundwork for UNITAS, which is geared to Native American youth and those coming from under-represented communities.
Brookman and the other participants spent three Saturdays this spring creating art reflecting how they see themselves and the world. UNITAS was based at the First Congregational United Church on 27th Street in downtown Billings, and organizers hope the group will continue meeting. Cornett used her art installation “What {(Is It) About My} Memory” as a springboard for the students to create art. That installation, which was on display at First Congregational United Church, uses circular somas symbolizing categories of memories.
“We wanted to soften the barriers between the races, focusing initially on Native youths. The first step was to work locally and bring together kids from different backgrounds as a seed program. We wanted to see what kids would want and to give them the opportunity to take on some leadership roles against racism,” Cornett said.
Part of the mission of UNITAS was to provide students with a safe and open space to discuss social issues. Brookman said that was one of the best parts of UNITAS.
“I liked that the group was so diverse and that we could talk about race issues because it was so open,” Brookman said.
His sister, 14-year-old Abigail Aning, said the discussions were deep, but they were never heated. Everyone respected each another in ways she said she doesn’t always see in her day-to-day life.
“We did talk about race issues like Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Black Lives Matter — important topics that everyone should know about,” Aning said.
Brookman and Aning attend Billings Christian School, and Aning said there isn’t always an opportunity to talk about social issues at school, and with such a diverse group. UNITAS included African American, Native American, Hispanic and white students.
Brookman plans to attend Rocky Mountain College in the fall to study computer science. He said he’d like to take on a leadership role in UNITAS and keep the project going with more informal gatherings. A movie night at First Congregational United Church is in the works for later this spring. The group is also looking for ways to display their artwork and tell the stories behind the art.
At 11, Myniya Smith, who goes by Nyny, was the youngest participant. A student at Eagle Cliff Elementary School, Smith said he likes the idea of using art to share his stories. Learning about other cultures was a big part of UNITAS, he said.
“I gained a lot of knowledge about cultures and a passion for art,” Smith said.
One student incorporated the last words spoken by George Floyd, whose death after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 9 minutes drew national protests against racism. Cornett noted how a 12-year-old boy in Billings was impacted by this national tragedy and needed a way to express his concerns about it.
“Some of these kids came from challenging backgrounds, and we talked about this piece being important to them as a person,” Cornett said.
Cornett wants the students to take UNITAS forward, but she wants the impetus to come from them.
“My firm belief is in sharing our stories to find some common ground. We all come from multiple places, we’re hybrid, by telling our stories and talking about simple matters, we can develop trust,” Cornett said.
Josiah Hugs, community prevention coordinator for Billings Urban Indian Wellness Center, said he hopes to use the framework established for UNITAS as part of his summer day camp for area Native American youth.
“Art is a safe place to express ourselves,” Hugs said.
In just three sessions, Cornett was impressed with the way the students were able to express themselves and connect with each other in deep and meaningful ways.
“One of my goals was to help them develop some kind of vulnerability so they could, in a short amount of time, feel connected and feel respect for each other.”
Using that vulnerability to learn to collaborate to solve problems is a unique way to build leadership from the bottom, not the top, Cornett said. Watching that take place among the students, most of whom had never met each other until they got involved in UNITAS, was gratifying for Cornett.
“It gave me hope, and right now we need hope.”