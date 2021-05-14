‘We need hope’ : In Billings, UNITAS breaks down cultural barriers to create social justice

Part of the mission of UNITAS was to provide students with a safe and open space to discuss social issues. Brookman said that was one of the best parts of UNITAS.

“I liked that the group was so diverse and that we could talk about race issues because it was so open,” Brookman said.

His sister, 14-year-old Abigail Aning, said the discussions were deep, but they were never heated. Everyone respected each another in ways she said she doesn’t always see in her day-to-day life.

“We did talk about race issues like Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Black Lives Matter — important topics that everyone should know about,” Aning said.

Brookman and Aning attend Billings Christian School, and Aning said there isn’t always an opportunity to talk about social issues at school, and with such a diverse group. UNITAS included African American, Native American, Hispanic and white students.

Brookman plans to attend Rocky Mountain College in the fall to study computer science. He said he’d like to take on a leadership role in UNITAS and keep the project going with more informal gatherings. A movie night at First Congregational United Church is in the works for later this spring. The group is also looking for ways to display their artwork and tell the stories behind the art.