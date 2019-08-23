Weird Al and Billings Symphony to make beautiful parody music together

If You Go

The notoriously zany “Weird Al” Yankovic brings his "Strings Attached" tour to Billings on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m., appearing with the Billings Symphony Orchestra at First Interstate Arena.

The rock and comedy tour features Yankovic's hits and classics, backed each night with a full symphony orchestra.

Yankovic last performed in Billings in 2012.

Tickets ranging from $35 to $125 are available at the MetraPark Box Office, by phone at 800-366-8538, or online at www.MetraPark.com.