With Anna Paige and the High Country String Band, Wednesday, Nov. 26, Yellowstone Valley Brewing, 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, plus any applicable service fee. A portion of each ticket sale donated to the Young Poets Program.
Wes Urbaniak’s experimental expressionism puts fire to the gasoline structure of folk music. As his songwriting began to develop and his content deepen, he began pursuing the dynamics of the solo musician in real time and continually reinvested what was being learned into his artistry. His songwriting can be thought of as a quilting of life lived, lessons learned, humility sought, and understanding earned through the processes of becoming a steady and thoughtful man.
In support of that, the Mountain Folk music that Urbaniak plays, he has brought on some other stringed-talent to help develop the dynamic and the melodic themes. After facing off with some heavy realities, Urbaniak took up finding and building up fire inside of himself. The message he brings with him is a simple one, but an important one: The change in me is the change in you. This single string of thought winds its way in and out of his latest sixth/seventh albums, “Hippo + Crate” / “The Adelphos,” and is primary to the work he is doing now, called “The Long Walk.”