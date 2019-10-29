The Western Heritage Center recently opened two new exhibits.
“Hazel Hunkins Hallinan: Billings Suffragist” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Hazel Hunkins Hallinan, a 1908 graduate of Billings High School, was a champion of women’s rights her entire life. She was a pivotal member of the National Woman's Party and active campaigner for woman's suffrage in America. On the front lines of the NWP from 1916-1920, she protested alongside the prominent suffragist Alice Paul. After passage of the 19 Amendment in 1920, granting U.S. women the right to vote, she moved to England, married journalist Charles Hallinan, and was a leader of the Six Point Group, an important British feminist organization. In 1977, she returned to the United States and marched in support of the Equal Rights Amendment.
“You be the Judge” is an entertaining show made entirely of thrift-store art pieces. Viewers are invited to reflect on and discuss what makes a particular painting good or bad, and then name and vote for their favorites. The exhibit also contains an art studio in which visitors are encouraged to express themselves.
Both exhibits are open to the public through Dec. 28, according to a press release from the center.
Western Heritage Center, located at 2822 Montana Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. For more information, call 256-6809, or go to ywhc.org.