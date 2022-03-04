Western Heritage Center reopens with 3 new exhibits

When the doors of the Western Heritage Center open on Friday, visitors will be the first visitors of the museum in 2022, and they’ll have something new to see and explore.

The Center reopens from its annual hiatus with a bang, now displaying three new exhibits, including: “Sewn Together: Stories from the Museum’s Clothing Collection,”; “The Beartooth Highway: Building the Most Beautiful Road in America”; and “Avis Marvelous: Ornithology on the Western Frontier, 1776-1896.” In addition, the original research exhibit “Conquering Diseases of the Past,” which opened last October, will remain on display.

"We're always excited to tell new stories," said Community Historian Lauren Hunley.

“Sewn Together” is the largest of the three new exhibits, and it's dedicated to clothing. It features dozens of outfits, all from the museum’s permanent collection. Each piece comes with a written description, who owned them, and what they were used for.

There’s Ma Siu Ching Lee’s pantsuit, which she brought from China when she immigrated to Billings in 1947. The colorful suit sits next to her suitcase. Next to it is a vest from former state Sen. A.J. Plummer, and a 1918 fur coat made of local beaver commissioned by William Schneck, president of a Worden bank, who bought the coat for his wife. There are sports uniforms and military regalia, along with a Blackfeet dress with elaborate beadwork. At the back of the display sits Ben Steele’s painting smock, alongside a painting done by the Bataan Death March survivor.

The exhibit is history made thrillingly tangible, storytelling done not through words but through the possessions of those who came before.

In the next room is “The Beartooth Highway,” a collaboration between the Western Heritage Center and the Carbon County Historical Society, from which the exhibit is currently on loan from. Photographs from the Historical Society’s collection and work from local photographers trace the road’s history from Native American trail to its current designation as a National Scenic Byway.

Particularly illuminating is the way the exhibit describes the road as an economic necessity, originally conceived as a route between the mining towns of Cooke City and Bear Creek, its lofty future as a tourist hotspot lost in the practical need to transport minerals and money.

The last of the new exhibits is “Avis Marvelous,” a collection of mostly 19th century lithographs of various bird species, alongside taxidermist specimens and sound tracked by speakers playing the calls of local birds. Nineteen of the lithographs are by legendary naturalist John James Audubon, and they date back to the 1770’s.

The lithographs include birds from all over America, from the Mississippi River region to as far away as Central America. Many on display are native to Montana, and some lived in the state long ago. Hunley called out the California condor as a specific example. The giant vulture had a prehistoric range that reached all the way into Montana, though today after a dedicated recovery effort, it can only be found in the Southwest.

The exhibit is put on in conjunction with ZooMontana and the Montana Audubon Society, who supplied the taxidermy.

“Avis Marvelous” is most in debt to Lee Silliman. Silliman, who lives in Missoula, collects and owns the lithographs, researches and writes all the descriptions of the pieces, and even frames them. “It’s really nice to have somebody this skilled putting exhibits together,” said Western Heritage Center Executive Director Kevin Kooistra.

Also on display is “Conquering Diseases from the Past,” a timely exploration of the ways illnesses and pandemics have impacted the Yellowstone Valley over the years. The exhibit contains some fascinating artifacts, including a 1920s X-ray machine, an iron lung from the 1950s (on loan from the Range Riders Museum in Miles City) and St. Vincent Healthcare’s original admittance logs from the 1918 Flu.

The Center was closed from Dec. 31 until its reopening on March 3. That hiatus is an annual occurrence, Hunley said, adding that the closure gives the staff the “opportunity to change multiple exhibits at once,” and also allows them to devote more time to grant writing. In addition, the time gives the team a chance to take care of the marvelous sandstone building the Center occupies. Originally opened as the Parmly Billings Memorial Library, it was built in 1901.

“Sewn Together” will show through the end of the year. “The Beartooth Highway” will be the first of these exhibits to close, going away on May 21. “Avis Marvelous” is up until June 18, and “Conquering Disease” stays until mid-September.

The Western Heritage Center is at 2822 Montana Ave., and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices vary, but none are over $5.

