The Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns to Billings on Sept. 21, showing at the Babcock Theatre in downtown Billings. The series of short films highlighting conservation and appreciation of the natural world will be housed within the larger five-day Montana International Film Festival.
For the past decade, Northern Plans Resource Council has presented the film festival, and this year is teaming with MINT Film Festival, which takes place at five venues in Billings on Sept. 19 - 23.
“The MINT Film Festival and the Wild and Scenic Film Festival are both about building community and connecting people through film, so this collaboration embodies our mutual values in action,” Ed Gulick, a board member of Northern Plains who will also emcee during the event, said in a press release.
The family-friendly event includes a pre-show reception starting at 5 p.m. at the Babcock Theatre with live music and drinks followed by a selection of short films starting at 6 p.m.
This year's films include include "Grizzly Country," the story of a war veteran’s lessons learned while living among grizzly bears in the Montana wilderness; "Soil Carbon Cowboys" about innovative cattle grazing methods to combat climate change; and "Clay Bolt" about a renowned Montana conservation photographer whose work explores the role that honeybees and other small insects play in our world.
A full lineup of films is available at www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at northernplains.org/filmfest, in person at The Base Camp, 1730 Grand Ave., or the Northern Plains Billings office, 220 S. 27th St.
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival will also screen in Gardiner and Miles City on Sept. 26.