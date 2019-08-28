The Will James Society, an organization dedicated to promoting the legacy of the famous cowboy author and Western artist, will host its annual meeting in Hardin Sept. 5 - 8.
Run by volunteers and operating as a nonprofit, The Will James Society has a membership of nearly 150 and hopes to attract new members to the organization, said board president and event coordinator Sharon DeCarlo.
The majority of the gathering will take place at Big Horn County Historical Museum, 1163 Third St. E. in Hardin, where a collection of Will James’ artwork as well as the artist's studio and cabins are on display.
The event is open to the public and begins Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Big Horn Museum lobby for a meet-and-greet followed by dinner at Three Brothers Bistro, 316 N. Center Ave., at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, the board hosts its annual meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Big Horn Museum meeting room in the main gallery. A membership meeting will follow at 11 a.m. Members are welcome to attend the board meeting. A picnic lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m. on the museum picnic grounds.
At 2 p.m., a guided tour of the Big Horn Museum and grounds takes place, followed at 4:30 p.m. with a catered barbecue meal, western music, and a talk on Montana cowboys and their tack. Silent auction items will be on display throughout the day, and winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. The auction helps fund the WJS Scholarship.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, breakfast is hosted at the Lariat Country Kitchen, 721 N. Center Ave. in Hardin starting at 8:30 a.m. and a tour bus leaves the restaurant at 10 a.m. for a day trip to Billings that includes a stop at Buckaroo Business Western Store, where a large collection of Will James prints are on display, followed by a visit to the Yellowstone Art Museum, where the largest collection of Will James art, literature, and ephemera is housed.
The tour will also head down Smoky Lane to view the residence that James’ occupied while living in Billings and writing and illustrating many of his books.
A stop off at the Western Heritage Center is also planned, where additional Will James memorabilia is on display, as well as an exhibition of Ben Steele's work. Steele, as a young boy growing up in Billings, was a friend of Will James' and later in life began painting and teaching.
The day ends at the High Horse Saloon and Eatery, 3953 Montana Ave., for dinner and dancing before heading back to Hardin.
On Sunday, the Big Horn County Museum hosts Country Fun Day that includes food, auctions, and a tractor parade. The museum grounds are open to the public at no charge. The event begins with a church service on the grounds in a restored 1917 church.
The public is invited to attend, but RSVPs are requested by calling DeCarlo at 775-265-7137 or 775-790-1880. For more information, visit willjamessociety.org.
