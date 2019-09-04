Friday, Nov. 22, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $16 in advance and $19 at the door, plus any applicable service fee.
Wyoming native Chancey Williams and his “Younger Brothers Band,” have relentlessly toured the Western United States, developing a rabid fan base not seen from the Cowboy State since Chris LeDoux. In fact, Chancey Williams and LeDoux are the only two people to ride in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (one of the most famous in the world, the touted “Daddy of ‘Em All) and play its main stage as a major entertainer.
The band has shared the stage with dozens of artists, including Lady Antebellum, Old Dominion, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Gary Allan and Travis Tritt. They’ve also enjoyed many bills with Texas contemporaries Casey Donahew, Aaron Watson and Stoney LaRue. But, Williams says, nothing beats the opportunity to have occasionally been direct support for their heroes, legends like LeDoux, Alabama, Merle Haggard and Dwight Yoakam.