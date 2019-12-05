The Yellowstone Art Museum is partnering with Montana International Film Festival to host two special screenings on the life of artist Degas.
“Degas, Passion For Perfection” will be screened at 3 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the YAM, according to a press release.
You have free articles remaining.
Directed by David Bickerstaff, the film journeys from an exhibition at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, where the UK’s most extensive Degas collection is held, to Paris and Italy, where Degas spent his formative years and taught himself to paint.
Tickets are $10 and available at the door and online at yam-mint.eventive.org.