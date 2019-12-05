{{featured_button_text}}
'Degas: Passion for Perfection'

In this still from the movie, art professionals examine a work of art by Edgar Degas, a French artist and subject of the film “Degas: Passion for Perfection,” which screens at the Yellowstone Art Museum in partnership with Montana International Film Festival, on Dec. 5.

 Courtesy photo by Exhibition on Screen

The Yellowstone Art Museum is partnering with Montana International Film Festival to host two special screenings on the life of artist Degas.

“Degas, Passion For Perfection” will be screened at 3 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the YAM, according to a press release.

Directed by David Bickerstaff, the film journeys from an exhibition at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, where the UK’s most extensive Degas collection is held, to Paris and Italy, where Degas spent his formative years and taught himself to paint.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door and online at yam-mint.eventive.org.

