Yellowstone Repertory Theatre announced its third season Tuesday, featuring three contemporary plays, "Rabbit Hole" by David Lindsay-Abaire, "The Children" by Lucy Kirkwood, and "The Book of Will" by Lauren Gunderson.
Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, "Rabbit Hole," leads the season, opening Oct. 25. The production examines grief, loss, and change and how each person experiences those feelings differently.
The drama was described as "an intensely emotional examination of grief, laced with wit, insightfulness, compassion and searing honesty" by Variety and will run in Billings through Nov. 9.
In March, Kirkwood’s "The Children" makes its Montana premier. Two retired nuclear scientists reside in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request. The productions runs March 13-28.
"The Book of Will" is the final performance of the season, running April 26 — May 11. Set in Elizabethan London following the death of Shakespeare, the play features actors determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. The play is touted for telling an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on the famous playwright.
According to Huisenga, the plays were chosen in accordance with YRT's mission to produce contemporary plays and classics, with a focus on shows by women. The plays were chosen after the ensemble gathered to read them aloud.
Yellowstone Rep will also host a “Sponsor a Student” performance on one Thursday during the run of each show. A student’s ID is their ticket to that performance. The evening will feature a post-show talk-back to enhance the student audience’s experience. YRT donors will be given an opportunity to “Sponsor a Student” with a contribution to make this more accessible.
All plays will be presented at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit www.YellowstoneRep.org.