Yellowstone Repertory Theatre announces season 4 lineup after COVID year off

Yellowstone Repertory Theatre’s Ensemble has selected three plays for its fourth season of presenting professional theater in Billings.

YRT’s Season 4 will feature a funny, poignant two-character play set in Dublin and two plays by women. All will be presented at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave.

The season begins with "Chapatti," by Christian O’Reilly, directed by Darrell James. Romance is a distant memory for two lonely animal-lovers living in Dublin. When forlorn Dan and his dog Chapatti cross paths with the amiable Betty and her 19 cats, an unexpected spark begins a warm and gentle story about two people re-discovering the importance of human companionship. It will run from Jan. 15-29, 2022 in the Black Box theater at NOVA.

"The Book of Will" by Lauren Gunderson, the most-produced living playwright in the U.S. since 2016, follows in April, directed by Craig Huisenga. Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But, without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever. "The Book of Will" combines comedy, suspense, tragedy, and inspiration to form a thriller about the publication of the First Folio. "The Book of Will" performs from April 1-16, also in the intimate Black Box theater.