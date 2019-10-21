Yellowstone Repertory Theatre opens its third season on Friday with "Rabbit Hole" by David Lindsay-Abaire, which won a Pulitzer prize in 2007. The production runs through Nov. 9.
"Rabbit Hole" premiered on Broadway in 2006 and tells the story of a couple in the aftermath of losing a child in an auto accident and how they and their extended family find a way forward.
Director Craig Huisenga said he avoided this play for years.
"Friends kept recommending it to me, but the story sounded depressing. When I finally picked it up and began reading, I was hooked by the story and characters and laughing out loud. It’s sad, yes, but also funny and true and ultimately shows a glimmer of hope," he said in a press release.
YRT is Billings' only professional theater company. Its mission is to bring professional productions to Billings and the surrounding region with a "committed ensemble that dares the artist, while captivating and inspiring the audience," according to the organization.
"Rabbit Hole" features Casidee Riley Corcoran and Chas Llewellyn as Becca and Howie, the boy’s parents. Billie Parrott performs as Izzy, Becca’s sister; Elizabeth Barber Alexander as Nat, Becca’s mother; and Jalani Lee as Jason, the young student who was driving the car in the accident.
Jodi Lightner designed the set and Glenda Brauneis designed costuming. Lighting design by Davison Schanno and original jazz tunes to be featured throughout the show were created by Alex Nauman and Art Deco.
All performances of Rabbit Hole will be presented in the Black Box at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave.
Performances take place Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with a Thursday performance on Nov. 7 that is free to students with a student ID and include a post-show discussion with the cast. Two Sunday matinees take place on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.
Ticket are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Discounts are available for groups of 8 or more, or student groups of 10 or more. Purchase tickets by phone at 1-800-838-3006, at the door, or online at www.YellowstoneRep.org.